Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Goodbye Kansas Group AB at FNSE (77/24)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Goodbye Kansas Group AB, LEI: 5493007JJTJFKGX2N830 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instruments: GBK, SE0020179158, and GBK TO3, SE0021149424 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Goodbye Kansas Group AB on February 16, 2024 at 12:05 CEST. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 12:25 CEST followed by continuous trading from: trading from 12:35 CEST, February 16, 2024. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.