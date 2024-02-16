Anzeige
Freitag, 16.02.2024
WKN: A3EERD | ISIN: SE0020179158 | Ticker-Symbol: 3MB0
16.02.24
08:06 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
16.02.2024 | 12:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Goodbye Kansas Group AB at FNSE (77/24)

Lifting of Suspension



At Trading Venue FNSE



Issuer:     Goodbye Kansas Group AB, LEI: 5493007JJTJFKGX2N830       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instruments:   GBK, SE0020179158, and GBK TO3, SE0021149424          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Goodbye Kansas
         Group AB on February 16, 2024 at 12:05 CEST.         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous    The opening auction starts at 12:25 CEST followed by continuous
 trading from:  trading from 12:35 CEST, February 16, 2024.          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:    Order books have been flushed                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related     N/A                              
 instruments:                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact     Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50              
 details:    Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.





Nasdaq Stockholm AB

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq
Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
