Marula Mining Plc - Expansion to Marula's Executive Management Team

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 16

Marula Mining PLC

("Marula'' or the "Company")

16 February 2024

Expansion to Marula's Executive Management Team

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU), an African focused mining and development company, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Ms. Jana van Wyk, as a General Manager of its Southern African operations effective from 1 March 2024, as part of the Company's continuing strengthening of its executive management team.

Ms. van Wyk, holds a BSc with Honours in Geology, Chemistry and Environmental Geology from North-West University. Over the past several years, she has gained significant experience in the Northern Cape, where the Company's Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine is operating. Most recently, Ms. van Wyk held the role of General Manager for South African copper producer, Copper 360 Limited, where she was involved in mineral resource management, quality control from processing the final product, and assisted in the company's strategic planning and direction which transformed it from a minor copper producer to a medium copper producer, and management of copper production from the SX/EW copper plant.

In her General Manager role in South Africa, Ms. van Wyk will be responsible for the mineral resource management, engineering and maintenance programs, and the health and safety aspects of the Company's Southern African operations and projects. Additional responsibilities also include assisting in strategic planning, fleet management, equipment and supply chain management, stockpile management, and grade and quality control of saleable products and risk management.

Jason Brewer, Marula Mining PLC CEO said:

"As we advance Blesberg further down the development timeline, we need highly skilled and trained individuals to help manage the mine. This is why we are delighted to have Ms. Jana van Wyk join us as General Manager in South Africa. Her recent experience as a General Manager at Copper360, and her strong technical background, will no doubt be a great asset in effectively developing and expanding the Blesberg Mine and progressing our other projects in the region.

"Not only will her experience as a General Manager at Copper 360 compliment the Blesberg operations team, but it will also benefit the Company in its broader projects' development in Southern and East Africa.

"Jana will be joining the Marula executive management team on 1 March 2024. I look forward to working with her and seeing the continued development of our battery metals projects in Africa."

The Directors of Marula are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

About Marula Mining

Marula Mining (AQSE: MARU) is an African focused battery metals investment and exploration company and has interests in several high value mine projects in Africa; the Blesberg Lithium and Tantalum Mine and Korridor Lithium Project in South Africa, the Kinusi Copper Mine, the Nyorinyori Graphite Project, the NyoriGreen Graphite Project and the Bagamoyo Graphite Project all in Tanzania and the Nkombwa Hill Project in Zambia. As we advance operations at these battery metals focused projects, Marula will continue to build and expand its interests in other high-quality projects in Africa.

Marula's strategy is to identify and invest in advanced and high-value mining projects throughout East, Central and Southern Africa that the Directors believe would deliver returns for its shareholders. The Board and management team aims to establish Marula as a socially and environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable producer of critical metals and commodities that are of increasingly strategic importance to modern technologies and the global economy.

Marula's shares are traded on the AQUIS Stock Exchange (AQSE), Marula is exploring opportunities to admit its shares to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's Standard List Market, Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange and South Africa's Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

