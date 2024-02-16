FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT Receives STC Certification for the AFIRS Edge on Airbus A320 Aircraft

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. ("FLYHT" or the "Company") (TSX-V:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) today announced that Transport Canada has issued FLYHT a Supplemental Type Certificate ("STC") for the flange version of the AFIRS EdgeTM, the Company's 5G wireless data communication device, for Airbus A320 aircraft. The achievement of this STC enables FLYHT to ship the Edge units to Canadian A320 customers while at the same time familiarizing the Canadian STC into other jurisdictions to enable worldwide distribution.

"Today marks a milestone achievement for FLYHT as we announce Transport Canada's issuance of an STC for the Edge," said Kent Jacobs, President and Interim CEO of FLYHT. "This represents the culmination of our collective vision, hard work, and perseverance over a number of years. I am proud of our entire team and grateful to our airline partner and Transport Canada for their tireless effort to complete a comprehensive and robust certification process."

Jacobs added, "This achievement not only establishes FLYHT as having the aviation industry's first wireless data and communications device with 5G capability, but it also puts us in a leadership position to provide this advanced technology to airlines operating Airbus A320 aircraft. The value proposition of the Edge is clear. With legacy 2G/3G connectivity sunsetting soon, airlines with the Edge will be able to ensure network availability long into the future and also be able to leverage the powerful onboard analytics capability of the Edge computing to enable predictive and proactive operations in real-time."

The AFIRS Edge is an aircraft interface device (AID), connecting aircraft data with electronic flight bag (EFB) applications and providing airlines with Wireless Quick Access (WQAR) capabilities, all while serving as a gateway on the aircraft for critical real-time information and onboard data storage. The Edge also serves as a data port for FLYHT's actionable intelligence services, such as fuel management, aircraft health monitoring, real-time engine data reporting and airport gate performance monitoring. Further, when coupled with a real-time IP satellite connection, the Edge enables weather data customers to work with airlines to implement FLYHT's weather solutions for enabling enhanced weather forecasting capabilities, providing more accurate and timely warnings of extreme weather, and in the detection and avoidance of contrail generation.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products, AFIRS. Solutions include an aircraft satcom/interface device that enables cockpit voice communications, transmission of aircraft data both while inflight via satellite and post-flight via 5G, real-time aircraft state and fleet status analysis, and preventative maintenance solutions. FLYHT's hardware products can also be interfaced with FLYHT's proprietary relative humidity sensors to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

