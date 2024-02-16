Balchem Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) reported today financial results for its 2023 fiscal fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. The Company reported quarterly net sales of $228.7 million, quarterly net earnings of $26.6 million, adjusted EBITDA(a) of $55.4 million, and free cash flow(a) of $56.0 million.



Ted Harris, Chairman, CEO, and President of Balchem said, "The fourth quarter capped off another solid year for Balchem. We delivered record fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA and very strong free cash flow, despite the continued challenging demand environment in parts of our portfolio. I am particularly pleased with our Human Nutrition and Health segment posting record fourth quarter sales and earnings."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

GAAP net earnings were $26.6 million, an increase of 24.5% from the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $55.4 million, an increase of 5.4% from the prior year quarter.

GAAP earnings per share of $0.82 compared to $0.66 in the prior year quarter and adjusted earnings per share (a) of $0.95 compared to $0.94 in the prior year quarter.

of $0.95 compared to $0.94 in the prior year quarter. Cash flows from operations were $67.4 million for the fourth quarter 2023, with record quarterly free cash flow (a) of $56.0 million, up 103.4% from the prior year quarter.

of $56.0 million, up 103.4% from the prior year quarter. Record Human Nutrition & Health segment sales of $138.0 million, an increase of 5.8% compared to the prior year quarter with record earnings from operations of $25.2 million, up 43.8%.

Mr. Harris added, "Our full year 2023 results highlight the resilience of our business model in a challenging and volatile market environment. While full year 2023 net sales were down modestly, we delivered record adjusted EBITDA and generated record free cash flow, allowing us to further strengthen our balance sheet, while returning $25.4 million to our shareholders in a double digit increase to our dividend, all while continuing to advance our strategic growth initiatives."

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

GAAP net earnings were $108.5 million, an increase of 3.0% from the prior year. These net earnings resulted in GAAP earnings per share of $3.35 compared to $3.25 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $230.9 million, an increase of 7.1%, from the prior year.

Cash flows from operations were $183.8 million for 2023, with record full year free cash flow of $151.1 million.

Record Human Nutrition & Health segment sales of $550.8 million, an increase of 4.5% compared to the prior year.

Record earnings from operations in both the Human Nutrition & Health and Specialty Products segments, increasing 24.7% and 5.5%, respectively.

Mr. Harris continued, "I am excited about 2024, and I believe the company is well positioned to deliver both top and bottom line growth on a full year basis, while continuing to advance our strategic growth initiatives that will ensure our growth over the longer term."

Results for Period Ended December 31, 2023 (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 228,699 $ 232,531 $ 922,439 $ 942,358 Gross margin 74,993 68,639 302,056 280,451 Operating expenses 36,658 35,334 142,863 135,265 Earnings from operations 38,335 33,305 159,193 145,186 Interest and other expenses 5,068 7,529 21,932 11,437 Earnings before income tax expense 33,267 25,776 137,261 133,749 Income tax expense 6,619 4,370 28,718 28,382 Net earnings $ 26,648 $ 21,406 $ 108,543 $ 105,367 Diluted net earnings per common share $ 0.82 $ 0.66 $ 3.35 $ 3.25 Adjusted EBITDA(a) $ 55,430 $ 52,611 $ 230,910 $ 215,688 Adjusted net earnings(a) $ 30,901 $ 30,340 $ 129,718 $ 130,531 Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share(a) $ 0.95 $ 0.94 $ 4.00 $ 4.03 Shares used in the calculations of diluted and adjusted net earnings per common share 32,477 32,398 32,448 32,393 (a) See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2023:

The Human Nutrition & Health segment generated fourth quarter sales of $138.0 million, an increase of $7.6 million or 5.8% compared to the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by higher sales within both the minerals and nutrients business and food and beverage markets, and a favorable impact related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Fourth quarter earnings from operations for this segment were $25.2 million, an increase of $7.7 million, or 43.8%, compared to $17.5 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the aforementioned higher sales and lower manufacturing input costs, partially offset by higher operating expenses. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets and other adjustments, adjusted earnings from operations(a) for this segment were $29.9 million, compared to $23.6 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 26.7%.

The Animal Nutrition & Health segment generated quarterly sales of $58.2 million, a decrease of $6.6 million or 10.2% compared to the prior year quarter. The decrease was driven by lower sales in both the ruminant and monogastric species markets, partially offset by a favorable impact related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Fourth quarter earnings from operations for this segment were $5.3 million, a decrease of $3.8 million, or 41.3%, compared to $9.1 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the aforementioned lower sales, partially offset by lower manufacturing input costs. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets and other adjustments, adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $5.6 million, compared to $10.1 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 44.5%.

The Specialty Products segment generated fourth quarter sales of $31.0 million, a decrease of $0.8 million or 2.6% compared to the prior year quarter, due to lower sales in both the performance gases business and the plant nutrition business, partially offset by a favorable impact related to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Fourth quarter earnings from operations for this segment were $8.6 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 7.4%, compared to $8.0 million in the prior year quarter, primarily driven by lower manufacturing input costs. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets and other adjustments, adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $9.8 million, compared to $9.2 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 7.1%.

Consolidated gross margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 of $75.0 million increased by $6.4 million or 9.3%, compared to $68.6 million for the prior year comparable period. Gross margin as a percentage of sales was 32.8% as compared to 29.5% in the prior year period, an increase of 327 basis points, primarily due to a favorable mix and decreases in certain manufacturing input costs. Operating expenses of $36.7 million for the quarter increased $1.3 million from the prior year comparable quarter, primarily due to an increase in outside services and higher compensation-related expenses, partially offset by a favorable adjustment to transaction costs. Excluding non-cash operating expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets of $6.3 million, operating expenses were $30.4 million, or 13.3% of sales.

Interest expense was $5.3 million and $5.1 million in the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Our effective tax rates for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were 19.9% and 17.0%, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate from the prior year was primarily due to an increase in certain state taxes and lower tax benefits from stock-based compensation.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, cash flows provided by operating activities were $67.4 million and free cash flow was $56.0 million. The $165.8 million of net working capital on December 31, 2023 included a cash balance of $64.4 million. Significant cash payments during the quarter included repayments on the revolving loan of $71.0 million, and capital expenditures and intangible assets acquired of $11.7 million.

Ted Harris, Chairman, President, and CEO of Balchem said, "2023 was another solid year for Balchem and I would like to thank each and every one of our over 1,300 employees for their contributions to these results and the progress we have made around our strategic initiatives. Once again, we have shown resilience and the ability to deliver strong results, even in challenging times. I am excited about our future."

Quarterly Conference Call

Segment Information

Balchem Corporation reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. Sales and production of products outside of our reportable segments and other minor business activities are included in "Other and Unallocated".

Forward-Looking Statements

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Business Segment Net Sales:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Human Nutrition & Health $ 137,974 $ 130,403 $ 550,751 $ 527,131 Animal Nutrition & Health 58,164 64,751 238,326 262,297 Specialty Products 31,004 31,816 125,965 131,438 Other and Unallocated (b) 1,557 5,561 7,397 21,492 Total $ 228,699 $ 232,531 $ 922,439 $ 942,358

Business Segment Earnings Before Income Taxes:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Human Nutrition & Health $ 25,210 $ 17,533 $ 102,419 $ 82,125 Animal Nutrition & Health 5,346 9,113 27,576 36,056 Specialty Products 8,595 8,004 34,579 32,789 Other and Unallocated (b) (816 ) (1,345 ) (5,381 ) (5,784 ) Interest and other expenses (5,068 ) (7,529 ) (21,932 ) (11,437 ) Total $ 33,267 $ 25,776 $ 137,261 $ 133,749 (b) Other and Unallocated consists of a few minor businesses which individually do not meet the quantitative thresholds for separate presentation and corporate expenses that have not been allocated to a segment. Unallocated corporate expenses consist of: (i) Transaction and integration costs, and unallocated legal fees totaling $17 and $1,617 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, and $765 and $3,581 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively (refer to Note 4 for descriptions of these charges), and (ii) Unallocated amortization expense of $0 and $312 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, and $738 and $2,951 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, related to an intangible asset in connection with a company-wide ERP system implementation.

Selected Balance Sheet Items (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 64,447 $ 66,560 Accounts Receivable, net 125,284 131,578 Inventories, net 109,521 119,668 Other Current Assets 14,990 17,997 Total Current Assets 314,242 335,803 Property, Plant & Equipment, net 276,039 271,355 Goodwill 778,907 769,509 Intangible Assets with Finite Lives, net 191,212 213,295 Right of Use Assets 19,864 19,432 Other Assets 16,947 15,118 Total Non-current Assets 1,282,969 1,288,709 Total Assets $ 1,597,211 $ 1,624,512 Current Liabilities $ 148,491 $ 140,042 Revolving Loan 309,569 440,569 Deferred Income Taxes 52,046 62,784 Long-Term Obligations 33,121 42,833 Total Liabilities 543,227 686,228 Stockholders' Equity 1,053,984 938,284 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,597,211 $ 1,624,512





Balchem Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 108,543 $ 105,367 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 54,935 51,848 Stock compensation expense 16,052 13,224 Other adjustments (15,779 ) (6,681 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquired balances 20,010 (25,222 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 183,761 138,536 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,252 ) (365,780 ) Capital expenditures and intangible assets acquired (37,892 ) (49,945 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 1,881 206 Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedge 2,740 - Investment in affiliates (290 ) (495 ) Net cash used in investing activities (34,813 ) (416,014 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving loan 18,000 435,000 Principal payments on revolving debt (149,000 ) (103,000 ) Principal payments on acquired debt - (30,988 ) Cash paid for financing costs - (1,232 ) Principal payments on finance lease (222 ) (177 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised 5,242 3,212 Dividends paid (22,872 ) (20,713 ) Repurchases of common stock (4,469 ) (35,423 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (153,321 ) 246,679 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,260 (5,880 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,113 ) (36,679 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 66,560 103,239 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 64,447 $ 66,560

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with United States (U.S.) generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding and comparing our past financial performance and our future results. The non-GAAP financial measures in this press release include adjusted gross margin, adjusted earnings from operations, adjusted net earnings and the related adjusted per diluted share amounts, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income tax expense, and free cash flow. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company exclude certain business combination accounting adjustments and certain other items related to acquisitions, certain equity compensation, nonqualified deferred compensation plan expense (income), and certain one-time or unusual transactions. Detailed non-GAAP adjustments are described in the reconciliation tables below and also explained in the related footnotes. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. Investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as alternatives to the related GAAP measures.

Set forth below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Table 1

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of adjusted gross margin GAAP gross margin $ 74,993 $ 68,639 $ 302,056 $ 280,451 Inventory valuation adjustment (1) - 1,473 1,419 3,057 Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease (2) 665 712 2,683 2,025 Restructuring costs (3) 186 - 601 - Adjusted gross margin $ 75,844 $ 70,824 $ 306,759 $ 285,533 Reconciliation of adjusted earnings from operations GAAP earnings from operations $ 38,335 $ 33,305 $ 159,193 $ 145,186 Inventory valuation adjustment (1) - 1,473 1,419 3,057 Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease (2) 6,964 7,641 28,274 27,481 Restructuring costs (3) 186 - 8,365 - Transaction and integration costs and unallocated legal fees (4) (1,383 ) 293 (9,683 ) 3,109 Nonqualified deferred compensation plan expense (income) (5) 523 337 917 (401 ) Adjusted earnings from operations $ 44,625 $ 43,049 $ 188,485 $ 178,432 Reconciliation of adjusted net earnings GAAP net earnings $ 26,648 $ 21,406 $ 108,543 $ 105,367 Inventory valuation adjustment (1) - 1,473 1,419 3,057 Amortization of intangible assets and finance lease (2) 7,035 7,713 28,561 27,816 Restructuring costs (3) 186 - 8,365 - Transaction and integration costs and unallocated legal fees (4) (1,383 ) 293 (9,683 ) 3,109 Unrealized foreign currency loss on contingent consideration liability and net realized (gain) on foreign currency forward contracts (6) - 2,015 - (512 ) Income tax adjustment (7) (1,585 ) (2,560 ) (7,487 ) (8,306 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 30,901 $ 30,340 $ 129,718 $ 130,531 Adjusted net earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.95 $ 0.94 $ 4.00 $ 4.03

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Net Income calculated using amounts determined in accordance with GAAP to EBITDA and to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

Table 2

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income - as reported $ 26,648 $ 21,406 $ 108,543 $ 105,367 Add back: Provision for income taxes 6,619 4,370 28,718 28,382 Interest and other expenses 5,068 7,529 21,932 11,437 Depreciation and amortization 13,984 13,817 54,647 51,513 EBITDA 52,319 47,122 213,840 196,699 Add back certain items: Non-cash compensation expense related to equity awards 3,785 3,386 16,052 13,224 Inventory valuation adjustment (1) - 1,473 1,419 3,057 Restructuring costs (3) 186 - 8,365 - Transaction and integration costs and unallocated legal fees (4) (1,383 ) 293 (9,683 ) 3,109 Nonqualified deferred compensation plan expense (income) (5) 523 - 337 - 917 - (401 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,430 $ 52,611 $ 230,910 $ 215,688

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our GAAP effective income tax rate to our non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

Table 3

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Effective Tax

Rate 2022 Effective Tax

Rate GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 6,619 19.9 % $ 4,370 17.0 % Impact of ASU 2016-09(8) 369 249 Adjusted Income Tax Expense $ 6,988 21.0 % $ 4,619 17.9 %

Year Ended

December 31, 2023 Effective Tax

Rate 2022 Effective Tax

Rate GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 28,718 20.9 % $ 28,382 21.2 % Impact of ASU 2016-09(8) 1,232 963 Adjusted Income Tax Expense $ 29,950 21.8 % $ 29,345 21.9 %

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

Table 4

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 67,406 $ 41,655 $ 183,761 $ 138,536 Capital expenditures, proceeds from the sale of assets, settlement of net investment hedge, and capitalized ERP implementation costs (11,441 ) (14,136 ) (32,653 ) (49,157 ) Free cash flow $ 55,965 $ 27,519 $ 151,108 $ 89,379