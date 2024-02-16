Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Spezial Freitag: Erneut großes Börsenkino nach 300% in Tagen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNWS | ISIN: NL00150005Y4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EN
Frankfurt
16.02.24
08:05 Uhr
24,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHARVARIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHARVARIS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,40025,20008:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.02.2024 | 12:54
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pharvaris N.V.: Pharvaris Announces Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will take place on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 12:00 CST (6:00 a.m. EST).

All relevant documents and information relating to the extraordinary general meeting, including the notice and agenda for the extraordinary general meeting, are or will be made available in the "Investors" section of Pharvaris' website under "Events & Presentations". The documents will also be made available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting should register as described in the notice and agenda for the extraordinary general meeting.

About Pharvaris
Building on its deep-seated roots in HAE, Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks. By directly pursuing this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE efficacious, safe, and easy-to-administer alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

 
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen.
    Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen,
    bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen
    Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu
    verstehen sein kann.