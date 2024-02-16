Anzeige
Freitag, 16.02.2024

WKN: A3CUL9 | ISIN: CA05353D1033 | Ticker-Symbol: 1BU0
Frankfurt
16.02.24
08:11 Uhr
0,062 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
16.02.2024 | 13:38
190 Leser
Avant Brands Inc.: Avant Brands Announces Timing of Release of 2023 Annual Results and Conference Call

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of innovative, premium handcrafted cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it intends to release its financial and operating results for the year ended November 30, 2023, after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

A conference call with management will be held on Thursday, February 29th, 2024, at 1 PM PT (4 PM ET).

Conference Call Dial Details:

Canada/USA TF: +1-800-319-4610

International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

Callers are encouraged to dial in 5 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

A transcript of the call will be posted on the Company's website at www.avantbrands.ca within 48 hours of the call.

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant is an innovative, market-leading premium cannabis company. Avant has multiple operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products, based on unique and exceptional cultivars. Avant's products are distributed via three complementary sales channels: recreational, medical and export. Avant's recreational consumer brands include: BLK MKT, Tenzo, Cognoscente and Treehugger, which are sold in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Québec and the territories. The Company's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical portal and through various medical cannabis partners. Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AVNT), and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 1BU0). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

To learn more about Avant, access the investor presentation, or learn more about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca.

For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations at Avant Brands Inc.
1-800-351-6358
ir@avantbrands.ca

SOURCE: Avant Brands, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
