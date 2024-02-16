O-I Glass, Inc.: O-I Advances Sustainability of its Operations in Veauche, France

O-I expands use of carbon-lowering heat recovery system at its French operations with a new system installed at the Veauche Plant, expanding the use of existing heat recovery at other O-I plants in France

Repurposed heat in Veauche will provide up to 94 percent of plant's heating needs

Heat recovery in Veauche is another advancement in O-I's sustainability and decarbonization strategy

PERRYSBURG, OH and VAULX-EN-VELIN, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / O-I Glass, Inc. ("O-I Glass" or "O-I") plans to install a waste heat recovery system at its Veauche, France operations. Heat recovered from the facility's glassmaking furnace will feed a new internal energy distribution network and will supply up to 94 percent of the plant's heating needs.

"We are leveraging product and process innovations to transform our operations toward lower-carbon outcomes," said Randy Burns, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer for O-I Glass. "Heat recovery is one of the many levers we are using to advance the sustainability of our operations through energy efficiency."

O-I's sustainability roadmap has set challenging, but attainable goals for energy efficiency technology advancement, along with the sourcing of renewable electricity and emissions reduction. The company is targeting 40 percent renewable electricity use by 2030 and to reduce total energy consumption by 9 percent globally.

Transformational funds provided by the French Environment and Energy Management Agency (ADEME) supported the installation of the heat recovery system. Technical support for the system is provided through a partnership with ENGIE Solutions, which contributed its expertise in feasibility analysis, planning, and funding, and will implement and operate the equipment on site. The partnership builds upon a broader agreement with ENGIE, a leading French multinational utility company, to supply O-I facilities across Europe with green electricity generated from solar, wind and hydro sources over a ten-year period.

For Walter Ferrer, Managing Director of O-I Glass for the South-West Europe region, "this project makes a very tangible contribution to decarbonizing the Veauche site, improves its competitiveness and is in line with the company's overall strategy towards sustainable development. With the contribution of ENGIE Solutions' skills in energy performance and the support of ADEME and the French government, it also illustrates our ability to forge strategic partnerships with private and public players. This operation is especially important for us because it can serve as a blueprint for other plants".

In addition to the installation of heat recovery technology at the Veauche facility, O-I has similar systems in place in its French plants of Reims and Vayres. The heat recovered from the Reims plant is used in domestic homes in the local community. In Vayres, the heat is used to pre-heat recycled glass - an important raw material in glass manufacturing - which in turn reduces energy consumption manufacturing process.

To learn more about the ways O-I is advancing sustainability and energy efficiency in its global operations, visit http://o-i.com/sustainability/

ABOUT O-I

At O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we're proud to be one of the leading producers of glass bottles and jars around the globe. Glass is not only beautiful, it's also pure, healthy and completely recyclable, making it the most sustainable rigid packaging material. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio (USA), O-I is the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. We innovate in line with customers' needs to create iconic packaging that builds brands around the world. Led by our diverse team of approximately 24,000 people across 68 plants in 19 countries, O-I achieved revenues of $6.9 billion in 2022. Learn more about us:

CONTACT:

James Woods

PR Lead

James.Woods@o-i.com

+1 724-732-5748

