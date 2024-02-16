Rockefeller Asset Management (Rockefeller), the asset management arm of Rockefeller Capital Management, and UniCredit, a pan-European commercial bank with a unique service offering in Italy, Germany, Central and Eastern Europe, have partnered to launch the onemarkets Rockefeller Global Innovation Equity Fund. The launch represents the first time Rockefeller has partnered with an Italian institution around the distribution of such a fund.

The fund will be made available to clients across UniCredit's network, via the bank's onemarkets Fund range and seeks outperformance over global equities by identifying primarily large- and some mid-cap companies that are inspiring, enabling, and accelerating innovation driven by four multi-decade mega trends: (1) technology, (2) healthcare, (3) demographics, and (4) decarbonization.

The fund's investment universe is focused on these four pillars and sixteen underlying sub-themes, and the investment team uses a rigorous and repeatable process to determine the investment thesis and the innovation thesis for each company in the portfolio.

"Our process aims to identify a diversified, core group of established companies where compounding, long-term returns are a biproduct of innovative solutions to society's most pressing problems." said Rolando F. Morillo, Co-Portfolio Manager for Thematic Investments at Rockefeller Asset Management.

"We believe the most innovative companies produce greater shareholder returns, build greater resilience over time, and are more likely to become tomorrow's industry leaders due to their potential to create new markets that can provide them with long-term pricing power," added Jose Garza, Co-Portfolio Manager for Thematic Investments at Rockefeller Asset Management.

"As we see it, the world is in the midst of a profound transformation driven by rapidly evolving technological advancements, and now is an ideal entry point for investors hoping to capitalize on the integration of these innovations into everyday life," said Chip Montgomery, President of Rockefeller Asset Management International. "We believe this fund is a compelling opportunity for European investors seeking to capitalize on innovation and is a truly differentiated global equity offering in the European market."

"At its core, our onemarkets Fund family is all about delivering bespoke, best-in-class asset management strategies to clients across our Group. Our partnership with Rockefeller Asset Management goes exactly in this direction and we're pleased to bring their skills and expertise on board via the onemarkets Rockefeller Global Innovation Fund, which will give investors exclusive exposure to the very best in innovation," concluded Claudia Vacanti, Head of Group Investment Protection Products, UniCredit.

Since inception in October 2022, UniCredit's onemarkets Fund has expanded the range of investment solutions offered to the bank's network clients with funds developed both in house and through strategic partnerships with leading asset managers.

About Rockefeller Asset Management:

Rockefeller Asset Management serves institutions, financial professionals, and other institutionally-minded investors through equity, fixed income, and alternative solutions that seek outperformance driven by a disciplined investment process. As part of the Rockefeller ecosystem, Rockefeller Asset Management is distinctively positioned to convene global networks to generate insights and outcomes not commonly found in the investment community. With over 30 years of intellectual capital from pioneering global investing and ESG leadership, and decades of constructive shareholder engagement, Rockefeller Asset Management is committed to delivering innovative investment products and solutions and responsive client services. As of December 31, 2023, Rockefeller Asset Management has approximately $13.3 billion in assets under supervision.*

*AUS is inclusive of firm assets under management of $12.7 billion and firm assets under advisement of $0.5b.

About UniCredit

UniCredit is a pan-European Commercial Bank with a unique service offering in Italy, Germany, Central and Eastern Europe. Our purpose is to empower communities to progress, delivering the best-in-class for all stakeholders, unlocking the potential of our clients and our people across Europe.

We serve over 15 million customers worldwide. They are at the heart of what we do in all our markets. UniCredit is organized in four core regions and three product factories, Corporate, Individual and Group Payments Solutions. This allows us to be close to our clients and use the scale of the entire Group for developing and offering the best products across all our markets.

Digitalization and our commitment to ESG principles are key enablers for our service. They help us deliver excellence to our stakeholders and creating a sustainable future for our clients, our communities and our people.

Disclosures:

THIS IS A MARKETING COMMUNICATION. Please refer to the prospectus of onemarkets Fund (the "Fund") and to the Key Information Document (KID)1 before making any final investment decisions.

These documents are available in English and in the respective local language at https://www.structuredinvest.lu and can be obtained as hard copy free of charge by request of the investor, whereby the English version of the prospectus is the legally binding one, together with the articles of incorporation of the Fund and the latest annual reports and half annual reports at the registered offices of the Management Company and at the Distributor's premises.

The value of the shares and the profit from an investment in the Fund could go down or up, depending on the market conditions, and investors may not get back the amount invested. Any of the sub-funds does not offer any guarantee of return.

A summary of the information on investor rights as well as the instruments of collective redress can be found in English at: https://www.structuredinvest.lu/lu/en/fund-platform/about-us.html

This marketing communication is published by Structured Invest S.A., the Fund's management company.

Furthermore, the management company may decide to terminate the arrangements made for the marketing of its collective investment undertakings in accordance with Article 93a of Directive 2009/65/EC.

[1] As meant under PRIIP KID Regulation of 26 November 2014, as amended from time to time: Key Information Document for Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products (PRIIP KID). RCMID-1428079438-4950

