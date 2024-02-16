California Assembly member Laura Friedman has introduced a bill to require the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to consider the costs and benefits of rooftop solar and its non-energy benefits when designing net-metering rates.From pv magazine USA California Assembly member Laura Friedman has introduced AB 2256, which would require the CPUC to fully consider the costs and benefits of rooftop solar when revisiting its net energy metering (NEM) tariff. The bill would require CPUC to consider the total benefits of rooftop solar, including better local air and water quality, avoided land ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...