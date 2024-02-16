In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that almost all of Europe experienced 10-25% more irradiance than the long term January average. Spain, in particular, experienced significant rainfall and slightly below average irradiance, while parts of Northern Europe enjoyed clear and sunny days for much of the month.Above-average irradiance and high temperatures were seen across Europe this January, disrupting winter expectations. Almost all of Europe experienced 10-25% more irradiance than the long term January average, though Spain, Portugal and the Baltic states saw ...

