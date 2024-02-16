Zug, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2024) - Yesim, the forefront provider of eSIM solutions and a subsidiary of Genesis Group AG, announces the launch of its enhanced Pay As You Go data plan, now known as International eSIM. With this renewed offering, Yesim users gain more flexibility and affordability in their mobile data usage and pay only for the data traffic they actually consume in any country where Yesim operates.

This innovative plan provides users with the freedom to use global mobile internet without excessive or hidden charges or usage limitations that most local providers apply while the user is roaming.

The key features of International eSIM:

No Limits for Usage Period: Users can access the International eSIM service without worrying about time limitations, activating or deactivating their eSIM International card wherever they need.

Balance Top-Up Anytime: International eSIM allows users to easily top up their balance at any time applying various methods of payment, including crypto.

Complimentary VPN: For more privacy and security, Yesim offers a complimentary VPN service to all International eSIM users, protecting their online activities.

Multi-Operator Support: In most countries, International eSIM offers access to two or more mobile operators, ensuring reliable coverage and connectivity worldwide.

Yesim Referral Program: Users can earn bonus Ycoins by referring friends to Yesim, thus International eSIM rates become more beneficial not only for the user but for his or her referrals as well.

"Yesim is dedicated to empowering users with impeccable global connectivity," said Max Pankratov, COO at Yesim. "With the introduction of International eSIM, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing customers with the control and convenience they need to stay connected across borders."

For more information about Yesim and its eSIM services, please visit https://yesim.app/

About Yesim:

Yesim is a leading provider of eSIM solutions and a subsidiary of Genesis Group AG, the Swiss GSM provider founded in 2018. Yesim is committed to delivering fast, secure, and global connectivity to users, ensuring they have the control and convenience they need to stay connected around the world.

