Verizon Named on America's Most JUST Companies List for 7th Time

We're *just* a little excited to be in the top 25 of the 2024 Rankings of America's Most JUST Companies. Being ranked by JUST Capital for seven years running-and being #1 among telecom companies-reinforces that the Network Life is built on strong values that matter. Thanks for making us proud, V Team.

We're committed to making the world better than yesterday.

It's a pillar of our Corporate Credo and a passion of our employees. And it's why we're using our technology and our assets to help build a brighter future - for our customers, for our communities, and for the world around us.

From carbon abatement to disaster recovery to bringing tech education to underfunded schools, we've made some tremendous progress so far. And we've set ambitious goals to tackle some of today's most pressing societal challenges as we work to build our shared future.

