phData, Inc.: phData Awarded Alation's 2024 SI Partner of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / phData, a global leader in AI and data consulting, is honored to announce its recognition as Alation's 2024 SI (System Integrator) Partner of the Year.

This prestigious award highlights phData's commitment to facilitating data-driven transformations and its excellence in implementing Alation's comprehensive data intelligence solutions.

Alation, renowned for its ability to enable organizations to navigate their data with ease and confidence, has recognized phData for its outstanding contribution to enhancing data discoverability, understanding, and trust among shared customers. By centralizing data context, policies, and definitions, Alation streamlines the path to becoming data-driven, a mission that phData has adeptly supported and amplified through its expert services.

"Alation is the platform for enterprise companies to find, understand, trust, and govern their data," said Duane Garrett, Director of Global SI's at Alation. "We continue to strengthen our partnership with phData by collaborating on building data governance solutions with a relentless focus on customer outcomes."

The collaboration between phData and Alation leverages the Alation Open Connector Framework, allowing for seamless integration and metadata extraction from nearly any data source. This collaboration provides clients with a unified view of their data landscape, fostering an environment where informed decisions are made swiftly and with confidence.

"Being named Alation's 2024 SI Partner of the Year is a significant achievement for our team," said Sam Mehlhaff, VP of Marketing & Partnerships at phData. "Our partnership with Alation is built on a foundation of mutual dedication to customer success, innovation, and the pursuit of excellence in the data and analytics domain."

As companies continue to navigate their digital transformation journeys, phData and Alation stand ready to guide and support them, ensuring their data strategies are robust, scalable, and aligned with business objectives.

About Alation

Alation makes it easy for more than 550 organizations, including 35% of Fortune 100 companies, to find, understand, and trust the data they need to become data-driven. Alation streamlines data discovery and deepens users' comprehension of desired information by centralizing data context, policies, and definitions. The Alation Open Connector Framework enables organizations to build new connectors and pull metadata from nearly any data source for a single-pane-of-glass view across their entire data ecosystem.

About phData

phData is a full-service machine learning and data analytics consulting company that guides leading businesses through their data transformation journeys. We create and sustain solid data platforms, outstanding data products, and value-generating machine learning systems. Our team of experienced data scientists, engineers, and architects can help build, deploy, and support the toughest AI and data analytics endeavors.

