WineShippingBoxes.com Launches Revolutionary Air Cushion Bottle Shippers

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / A leading supplier of shipping materials for the wine industry, WineShippingBoxes.com, today announced the launch of its new line of air cushion bottle shippers. These innovative shippers enable wineries, wine clubs, distilleries, and liquor stores to safely and sustainably ship bottles directly to customers. The air cushion shippers provide superior bottle protection using inflatable air chambers and take up a fraction of the space compared to traditional materials like molded pulp trays.

6-Bottle Air Cushion Shipper

WineShippingBoxes.com's six-bottle air cushion (AirGuard) shipper kit comes with a single air shipper to accommodate six bottles, an inflatable top piece and an outer shipping box.

"Our new air cushion shippers are a game changer for any business shipping bottles," said Mike Anderson, CEO of WineShippingBoxes.com. "They provide unparalleled protection for bottles in transit while reducing storage needs by up to 80 percent. This allows our customers to operate more efficiently and sustainably."

The air cushion shippers feature inflatable air chambers that securely cradle each bottle during shipping. The shippers are made from durable, recyclable plastic and deflate for easy storage when not in use. Air pumps or small portable air compressors, available for purchase on their website, allow customers to quickly inflate the air chambers before loading bottles. The minimalist, lightweight design reduces waste while lowering shipping costs.

"Our goal is to provide the wine industry with innovative, cost-reduction strategies and shipping solutions," said Mike Anderson. "These new air cushion shippers are the latest example of how we are achieving that goal. They provide a level of bottle protection that exceeds existing solutions while reducing environmental impact, lowering cost, and decreasing storage requirements for packaging materials."

The air cushion bottle shippers are available for purchase on WineShippingBoxes.com and through select distributors. They accommodate most standard bottle sizes and can be customized with a company's logo and brand messaging. The shippers meet all USPS and major carrier requirements for shipping alcohol.

About WineShippingBoxes.com

WineShippingBoxes.com was established to enable wine businesses to reach a larger customer base through the use of quality shipping materials. We offer a full range of shipping supplies specifically designed to transport wine, spirits, and other bottles safely and sustainably. Our products include air cushion bottle shippers, molded pulp trays, corrugated solutions, wine storage boxes, beer shippers and more. WineShippingBoxes.com is committed to providing innovative, eco-friendly solutions for direct-to-consumer bottle shipping.

6-Bottle Air Cushion Shipper

WineShippingBoxes.com's six-bottle air cushion (AirGuard) shipper kit comes with a single air shipper to accommodate six bottles, an inflatable top piece and an outer shipping box. 12-Bottle Air Cushion Shipper

WineShippingBoxes.com's twelve-bottle air shipper kit (AirGuard) comes with two air shippers to accommodate twelve 750ml bottles, two inflatable top pads (not shown) and an outer shipping carton.

