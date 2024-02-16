Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Cortus Energy AB receives observation status (79/24)

On February 16, 2024, Cortus Energy AB (the "Company") disclosed its annual financial statement release for 2023 with information on the Company's financial situation. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (CE, ISIN code SE0001296542, order book ID 027960) and the bonds (CE KV2, ISIN code SE0018588626), (CE KV3, ISIN code SE0020975696) in Cortus Energy AB shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB