Freitag, 16.02.2024
Spezial Freitag: Erneut großes Börsenkino nach 300% in Tagen?
WKN: A0ER7M | ISIN: SE0001296542 | Ticker-Symbol: OCE
Frankfurt
16.02.24
08:20 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
16.02.2024 | 15:22
149 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Cortus Energy AB receives observation status (79/24)

On February 16, 2024, Cortus Energy AB (the "Company") disclosed its annual
financial statement release for 2023 with information on the Company's
financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (CE,
ISIN code SE0001296542, order book ID 027960) and the bonds (CE KV2, ISIN code
SE0018588626), (CE KV3, ISIN code SE0020975696) in Cortus Energy AB shall be
given observation status. 



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 





Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
