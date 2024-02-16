Eaton Breaks Ground on New Manufacturing Facility in the Dominican Republic, Increasing Supply of Fuses Vital to Global Energy Transition and Electrification

Eaton to add 300 skilled manufacturing jobs in Santiago

Recent Eaton investments in North American manufacturing total almost $750 million

SANTIAGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / Intelligent power management company Eaton is opening a new assembly plant in Santiago de los Caballeros, the company's fifth manufacturing site in the Dominican Republic, to meet growing customer demand for its fuses. The project will increase supplies of Eaton's Bussmann series fuses, which provide critical safety functionality in electric vehicles (EVs), renewable and energy storage projects, data center as well as other industrial applications. Production at the new facility is expected to begin in 2024.

Demand for Eaton's electrical solutions is growing amid the biggest changes to energy systems in over a century as the world shifts to more sustainable energy supplies, transportation electrifies and the growth of cloud-based technologies booms. To increase supplies of its fuses, Eaton is building a new 65,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art assembly plant in the Santiago province and creating approximately 300 manufacturing jobs.

"This is the latest expansion of Eaton's manufacturing capacity to help provide the products that are at the center of the energy transformation that is happening across the globe," said Rob Griffin, vice president and general manager, Eaton's Bussmann Division. "Eaton's Bussmann fuses are critical to provide safe and reliable power in electric vehicles, renewable energy, energy storage systems and data centers across the globe. The Eaton Santiago facility will assemble and package fuses and fuse accessories that are used in these applications."

Eaton has operated in the Dominican Republic for more than 35 years and is one of the country's largest manufacturers. Recently, the company opened the first industry design center in the Dominican Republic, creating a hub for technical innovation and advancing industry education and training in the country.

"We value and appreciate the strong commitment that Eaton has with the Dominican Republic," said Minister Victor Bisonó - Industry, Commerce and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). "We welcome their expansion and continued promotion of productive research and innovation. Eaton contributes to the strengthening of our human talent and has a lasting social impact in our communities."

Eaton's new location in Santiago is part of the company's investment in North American manufacturing. In 2023, Eaton announced nearly $750M in investments to increase manufacturing capacity for electrical assemblies including switchgear, switchboards and circuit breakers; EV charging technology, transformers, voltage regulators and more; as well as underground protective connectors for the electric grid.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power - today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

