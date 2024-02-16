ChallengerX Plc - Board appointment
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 16
16 February 2024
ChallengerX plc
("ChallengerX", "CX" or the "Company")
Board appointment
ChallengerX (AQUIS: CXS), the trading company with principal activity of employing both traditional and non-traditional marketing strategies to rapidly "professionalise" amateur and semi-professional sports clubs around the world, is pleased to announce that Nick Martin was appointed as Executive Director on 15 February 2024.
Nick has been managing director of Premier Office (UK) Limited ("Premier Office") for the past 15 years, a print supplier in the south of the UK. In addition to his role at Premier Office, Nick serves as chairman of Tik Tok Technologies Limited (a company incorporated in England & Wales, with company number 10221419; for the avoidance of doubt, the company has no connection with TikTok app or its parent company ByteDance Ltd) and is a director of Flash Corp UK Technologies Limited ("Flash Corp"). At Flash Corp, Nick is involved in the development of Flashbet, a gaming app that enjoys the benefit of a patent granted in the US. In 2023, Challenger X acquired a renewable 13-month license over the rights of FlashBet Wheel App's design and technology in UK and Europe.
The following information is provided for the purpose of Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.
Nick Martin
|Current directorships and/or partnerships:?
|Former directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years):?
|Tik Tok Zapp Limited
Tik Tok Technologies Limited
Tik Tok Holdings Limited
Flash Corp UK Technologies Limited
Premier Managed Technologies Holdings Limited
Premier Managed Technologies Group Limited
Premier Managed Technologies Limited
Premier Software & Development Limited
Premier Environmental Technologies Limited
Premier Aqua UK LimitedPremier Office (UK) Limited
Alphabet Sports Limited
|UK Office (Sussex) Limited
Nick Martin currently holds 600,000 shares in the Company.
There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.??
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
|ChallengerX plc
|John May, Chairman
|jmay@city-westminster.com
|Stuart Adam, CFO
|sjadam@city-westminster.com
|First Sentinel Corporate AQSE Corporate Adviser Brian Stockbridge / Gabrielle Cordeiro
|+44 20 3855 5551