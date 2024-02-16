ChallengerX Plc - Board appointment

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 16

16 February 2024

ChallengerX plc

("ChallengerX", "CX" or the "Company")

Board appointment

ChallengerX (AQUIS: CXS), the trading company with principal activity of employing both traditional and non-traditional marketing strategies to rapidly "professionalise" amateur and semi-professional sports clubs around the world, is pleased to announce that Nick Martin was appointed as Executive Director on 15 February 2024.

Nick has been managing director of Premier Office (UK) Limited ("Premier Office") for the past 15 years, a print supplier in the south of the UK. In addition to his role at Premier Office, Nick serves as chairman of Tik Tok Technologies Limited (a company incorporated in England & Wales, with company number 10221419; for the avoidance of doubt, the company has no connection with TikTok app or its parent company ByteDance Ltd) and is a director of Flash Corp UK Technologies Limited ("Flash Corp"). At Flash Corp, Nick is involved in the development of Flashbet, a gaming app that enjoys the benefit of a patent granted in the US. In 2023, Challenger X acquired a renewable 13-month license over the rights of FlashBet Wheel App's design and technology in UK and Europe.

The following information is provided for the purpose of Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Nick Martin

Current directorships and/or partnerships:? Former directorships and/or partnerships (within the last five years):? Tik Tok Zapp Limited

Tik Tok Technologies Limited

Tik Tok Holdings Limited

Flash Corp UK Technologies Limited

Premier Managed Technologies Holdings Limited

Premier Managed Technologies Group Limited

Premier Managed Technologies Limited

Premier Software & Development Limited

Premier Environmental Technologies Limited

Premier Aqua UK LimitedPremier Office (UK) Limited

Alphabet Sports Limited UK Office (Sussex) Limited

Nick Martin currently holds 600,000 shares in the Company.

There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.??

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries: