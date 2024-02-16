DhaSh PV, India's largest integrated PV junction box manufacturer, is scaling up its solar junction box manufacturing capacity in Bengaluru to 50 GW per year, up from 15 GW at present.From pv magazine India DhaSh PV, India's largest integrated solar PV junction box manufacturer, will invest $41.7 million to scale up its PV junction box manufacturing capacity at its facility in Bengaluru, located in the state of Karnataka, southwest India. The investment will take its manufacturing capacity to 50 GW per year, up from an existing 15 GW. The expansion will see DhaSh PV, which also manufactures ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...