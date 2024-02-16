Anzeige
16.02.2024
Regions Bank: Regions Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Birmingham DEI Network hosts training, book discussion and author interview.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / Regions Bank
By Jan Hofman

Regions is dedicated to continuous learning in a variety of areas, including how we the bank can support individuals with disabilities. A great example is a recent program executed by the Birmingham DEI Network honoring National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

The Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services (ADRS) provided virtual training on how to make workplaces more inclusive for individuals with neurodiversity.

In addition, Kathy Lovell, Regions Disability Outreach and Services manager, interviewed John Kemp, CEO of the Lakeshore Foundation.

The Lakeshore Foundation is a nonprofit whose mission is to provide opportunities for individuals with disability to live a healthy lifestyle through physical activity, research, advocacy and health promotion.

The audience learned that in addition to being instrumental in the creation of the American with Disabilities Act and writing a book, "Disability Friendly: How to Go From Clueless to Inclusive," Mr. Kemp had a near-space experience as part of a NASA program to make space more inclusive.

Hinton Taylor, Strategic Planning Business Partner and a member of the Birmingham DEI Network, attended the discussion with John Kemp. "I very much appreciated John Kemp's comments about being disabled versus being handicapped," said Hinton. "We speak a lot internally about 'focus on what you can control,' and John has created an amazing platform focusing on those items he can control and not being distracted by those he can't."

Regions' DEI Networks are associate-led groups established to help build deeper connections, greater understanding and a stronger sense of belonging among associates.

Regions DEI Areas of Impact

DEI activities at Regions are focused on three areas of impact: workforce, workplace and marketplace.

  • Workforce: View inclusion as a competitive advantage, with the goal of attracting, developing, and retaining talent.
  • Workplace: Create and maintain a work environment that is inclusive, and where associates are encouraged to collaborate across differences.
  • Marketplace: Leverage our DEI and social responsibility focus to strengthen our relationships with communities, clients, customers, and external stakeholders.

About the Author:

Jan Hofman is a member of the Birmingham DEI Network Leadership Team and a Community Engagement Analyst.

Bring Your Whole Self to Work
We have a passion for creating an inclusive environment that promotes and values diversity of race, color, national origin, religion, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status, genetic information, sex, pregnancy, and many other primary and secondary dimensions that make each of us unique as individuals and provide valuable perspective that makes us a better company and employer. More importantly, we recognize that creating a workplace where everyone, regardless of background, can do their best work is the right thing to do.

OFCCP Disclosure: Equal Opportunity Employer/Disabled/Veterans

