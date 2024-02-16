Madison Industries: CAE Healthcare Joins Madison

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / Madison Industries, one of the world's largest privately held companies, has acquired Montreal-based CAE Healthcare, a technology company that makes the world safer and more productive through cutting-edge medical simulation and training solutions. CAE Healthcare's comprehensive technology further expands Madison's leading portfolio of medical solutions.

"The global CAE Healthcare team could not be more excited to partner with Madison to expand the reach of our simulation technology," said Jeff Evans, President of CAE Healthcare. "This dedicated focus will allow us to progress simulation innovation and improve clinical outcomes with the most complete set of healthcare training tools available."

CAE Healthcare empowers healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest by providing integrated physical, digital and virtual simulation-based solutions that enhance medical outcomes.

"We are excited to welcome the hundreds of global team members at CAE Healthcare into the Madison family," said Kris Howard, Madison Safety and Flow President and CEO. "The acquisition of the CAE Healthcare business will strengthen our portfolio as we continue to leverage the world-leading R&D talent in Quebec. The world continues to engage with digital and physical tools to enhance the teaching and training experience; CAE Healthcare is leading the way in improving the capacity and effectiveness of clinicians, nurses, first responders and healthcare professionals globally."

"More than 2.6 million patients die every year from an adverse event while receiving hospital care," said Larry Gies, Madison's Founder and CEO. "CAE Healthcare's simulation and training solutions have proven to lower that number to improve patient safety. It is a perfect fit for Madison's mission to make the world safer, healthier and more productive."

About Madison Industries

Madison is one of the largest and most successful privately held companies in the world. Madison builds entrepreneurially driven, branded market leaders that are committed to making the world safer, healthier and more productive by creating innovative solutions that deliver outstanding customer value. The team at Madison is committed to building something truly remarkable that long outlasts them while coaching others to reach their highest potential. Please visit us at www.madison.net.

Contact: Matt Huser - Madison Industries +1 404 368 7620 mhuser@madison.net

About CAE Healthcare

CAE Healthcare offers integrated education and training solutions to healthcare students and clinical professionals across the professional life cycle, allowing them to develop practical experience in simulated environments before treating patients. CAE Healthcare's full spectrum of simulation solutions includes surgical and imaging simulation, curriculum, the CAE LearningSpace audiovisual and center management platform and highly realistic adult, pediatric and baby patient simulators. Today, hospitals, medical schools, nursing schools, defense forces and societies in more than 80 countries use our training solutions to make healthcare safer. To learn more, visit caehealthcare.com.

