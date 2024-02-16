Anzeige
Freitag, 16.02.2024
Spezial Freitag: Erneut großes Börsenkino nach 300% in Tagen?
16.02.2024 | 17:02
Workiva: Collaborative Value Creation in ESG

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / Workiva

Mandi McReynolds looks back on her conversation on the value of collaboration in ESG with Noel Kinder, chief sustainability officer at Nike, and Brian Matt, head of ESG advisory at the New York Stock Exchange. Listen in as the trio discusses ESG's role as a catalyst for product innovation, and explores the value of collaboration and how we can learn from each other to address the biggest challenges of our time.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

