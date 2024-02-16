Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.: TDS reports fourth quarter and full year 2023 results

Investing in our networks; Provides 2024 guidance

As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference on February 16, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. CST.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,313 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, versus $1,357 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(523) million and $(4.64), respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $(43) million and $(0.38), respectively, in the same period one year ago.

Excluding a $547 million ($511 million, net of tax impacts) non-cash charge related to goodwill impairment recorded at TDS Telecom during the fourth quarter of 2023, net income (loss) available to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $(12) million and $(0.11), respectively.

TDS reported total operating revenues of $5,160 million and $5,413 million for the years ended 2023 and 2022, respectively. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(569) million and $(5.06), respectively, for the year ended 2023 compared to $(7) million and $(0.07), respectively, for the year ended 2022.

Excluding a $547 million ($511 million, net of tax impacts) non-cash charge related to goodwill impairment recorded at TDS Telecom during the fourth quarter of 2023, net income (loss) available to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share for the year ended 2023 were $(58) million and $(0.53), respectively.

Full year 2023 Highlights*

UScellular

Postpaid ARPU grew 2%

Delivering on growth initiatives Fixed wireless customers grew 46% to 114,000 Tower rental revenues grew 8% to $100 million

Increased profitability Net income, Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA up

Generated positive free cash flow and increased cash flows from operating activities

Began launching 5G mid-band network - providing low latency and faster speeds

TDS Telecom

Exceeded full year 2023 fiber address goal Delivered 217,000 fiber service addresses

Executing on fiber broadband strategy Expanded its footprint 12% - increased total service addresses to 1.7 million Residential broadband connections grew 6% and Residential revenue per connection grew 4% Total Wireline expansion residential revenues grew to $75 million



*Comparisons are Year Ended December 31, 2023 to Year Ended December 31, 2022

"In 2023, the TDS Family of Companies continued to make substantial investments in our businesses in order to improve our competitiveness," said LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO. "UScellular made significant progress on its 5G network, while TDS Telecom ended the year with all of its fiber expansion communities initially launched.

"UScellular increased Postpaid ARPU 2% and drove strong results in fixed wireless in 2023. It was a challenging year from a mobility subscriber standpoint as the environment remains competitive. UScellular's goal was to balance subscriber objectives with financial goals, which led to increased profitability year over year.

"In 2024, UScellular plans to continue focusing on improving customer results, growth in fixed wireless and towers, and maintaining financial discipline as we advance the network through mid-band deployment.

"In 2023, TDS Telecom delivered 217,000 marketable fiber service addresses, up 24% from the initial 2023 target. Residential broadband connections increased 6%, while residential revenue per connection grew 4%. With all markets launched, the team plans to focus on increasing broadband penetration and revenues across the fiber footprint. We expect this to result in improved profitability in 2024."

Recent Development: On August 4, 2023, TDS and UScellular announced that the Boards of Directors of both companies decided to initiate a process to explore a range of strategic alternatives for UScellular. The process is still ongoing.

2024 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2024 results for UScellular and TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 16, 2024 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.









UScellular 2024 Estimated

Results

Actual Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023 (Dollars in millions)





Service revenues $2,950-$3,050

$3,044 Adjusted OIBDA1, 2 $750-$850

$818 Adjusted EBITDA1, 2 $920-$1,020

$986 Capital expenditures $550-$650

$611







TDS Telecom 2024 Estimated

Results

Actual Results for

the Year Ended

December 31, 2023 (Dollars in millions)





Total operating revenues $1,070-$1,100

$1,028 Adjusted OIBDA1 $310-$340

$279 Adjusted EBITDA1 $310-$340

$285 Capital expenditures $310-$340

$577

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income (loss) or Income (loss) before income taxes. In providing 2024 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income (loss) because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



UScellular

TDS Telecom

2024 Estimated

Results2

Actual Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

2024 Estimated

Results2

Actual Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2023 (Dollars in millions)













Net income (loss) (GAAP) N/A

$58

N/A

($483) Add back:













Income tax expense N/A

53

N/A

(26) Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP) $40-$140

$111

$40-$70

($509) Add back:













Interest expense 195

196

-

(8) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 665

656

270

245 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $900-$1,000

$963

$310-$340

($272) Add back or deduct:













Expenses related to strategic alternatives review -

8

-

- Loss on impairment of goodwill -

-

-

547 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 20

17

-

10 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net -

(2)

-

- Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $920-$1,020

$986

$310-$340

$285 Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 160

158

-

- Interest and dividend income 10

10

-

4 Other, net -

-

-

2 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $750-$850

$818

$310-$340

$279



Numbers may not foot due to rounding.







1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of UScellular while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income (loss) or Income (loss) before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2023, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

2 2024 Estimated Results do not reflect any anticipated costs, expenses or results of the strategic alternatives review referenced above.

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period 4,106,000

4,159,000

4,194,000

4,223,000

4,247,000 Gross additions 129,000

128,000

125,000

137,000

154,000 Handsets 80,000

84,000

83,000

93,000

105,000 Connected devices 49,000

44,000

42,000

44,000

49,000 Net additions (losses) (50,000)

(35,000)

(28,000)

(24,000)

(17,000) Handsets (53,000)

(38,000)

(29,000)

(25,000)

(20,000) Connected devices 3,000

3,000

1,000

1,000

3,000 ARPU1 $ 51.61

$ 51.11

$ 50.64

$ 50.66

$ 50.60 ARPA2 $ 131.63

$ 130.91

$ 130.19

$ 130.77

$ 130.97 Handset upgrade rate3 5.8 %

4.5 %

4.8 %

4.9 %

7.0 % Churn rate4 1.44 %

1.30 %

1.21 %

1.27 %

1.35 % Handsets 1.22 %

1.11 %

1.01 %

1.06 %

1.12 % Connected devices 3.03 %

2.64 %

2.65 %

2.78 %

2.99 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period 451,000

462,000

462,000

470,000

493,000 Gross additions 43,000

52,000

50,000

43,000

61,000 Net additions (losses) (11,000)

-

(8,000)

(23,000)

- ARPU1, 5 $ 32.32

$ 33.44

$ 33.86

$ 33.19

$ 33.34 Churn rate4 3.87 %

3.68 %

4.18 %

4.63 %

4.11 % Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 32,350,000

32,350,000

32,350,000

32,350,000

32,370,000 Consolidated operating penetration6 15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 148

$ 111

$ 143

$ 208

$ 176 Total cell sites in service 7,000

6,973

6,952

6,950

6,945 Owned towers 4,373

4,356

4,341

4,338

4,336







Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year.



1 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below: Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections. 2 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 3 Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections. 4 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 5 Fourth quarter 2023 Prepaid ARPU excludes a $6 million reduction of prepaid revenue related to an adjustment to correct a prior period error recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. 6 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.

TDS Telecom Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022 Residential connections

















Broadband

















Wireline, Incumbent 244,800

248,800

249,200

247,900

249,100 Wireline, Expansion 92,200

79,400

70,200

62,800

56,100 Cable 202,900

204,400

204,200

204,700

204,800 Total Broadband 539,800

532,600

523,600

515,400

510,000 Video 131,500

132,400

132,300

132,600

135,300 Voice 281,600

284,000

288,200

289,200

291,600 Total Residential connections 952,900

949,000

944,100

937,200

936,900 Commercial connections 210,200

217,400

223,300

229,800

236,000 Total connections 1,163,100

1,166,400

1,167,400

1,167,000

1,173,000



















Residential revenue per connection1 $ 62.74

$ 62.15

$ 61.97

$ 60.24

$ 59.91



















Capital expenditures (millions) $ 143

$ 172

$ 132

$ 130

$ 165





Numbers may not foot due to rounding. 1 Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023

2022

2023 vs. 2022 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















UScellular $ 1,000

$ 1,048

(5) %

$ 3,906

$ 4,169

(6) % TDS Telecom 261

257

2 %

1,028

1,020

1 % All Other1 52

52

(1) %

226

224

1 %

1,313

1,357

(3) %

5,160

5,413

(5) % Operating expenses





















UScellular





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 812

885

(8) %

3,096

3,379

(8) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 166

179

(8) %

656

700

(6) % Loss on impairment of licenses -

-

-

-

3

N/M (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 3

11

(67) %

17

19

(9) % (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net -

-

N/M

-

(1)

N/M (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (2)

-

N/M

(2)

-

N/M

979

1,075

(9) %

3,767

4,100

(8) % TDS Telecom





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 186

192

(4) %

749

732

2 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 65

56

17 %

245

215

14 % Loss on impairment of goodwill 547

-

N/M

547

-

N/M (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 1

3

(59) %

10

7

31 %

799

252

N/M

1,551

954

63 % All Other1





















Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 56

52

8 %

242

222

9 % Depreciation and amortization 3

3

(6) %

14

14

(2) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net -

-

N/M

-

1

(95) %

59

56

7 %

256

237

8 % Total operating expenses 1,837

1,383

33 %

5,574

5,291

5 % Operating income (loss)





















UScellular 21

(27)

N/M

139

69

N/M TDS Telecom (538)

5

N/M

(523)

66

N/M All Other1 (7)

(4)

N/M

(30)

(13)

N/M

(524)

(26)

N/M

(414)

122

N/M Investment and other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 37

36

4 %

159

159

- Interest and dividend income 4

7

(41) %

20

17

19 % Interest expense (66)

(55)

(20) %

(244)

(174)

(40) % Other, net 1

-

N/M

2

1

94 % Total investment and other income (expense) (24)

(12)

(96) %

(63)

3

N/M Income (loss) before income taxes (548)

(38)

N/M

(477)

125

N/M Income tax expense (benefit) (45)

(8)

N/M

10

53

(81) % Net income (loss) (503)

(30)

N/M

(487)

72

N/M Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 3

(4)

N/M

13

10

28 % Net income (loss) attributable to TDS shareholders (506)

(26)

N/M

(500)

62

N/M TDS Preferred Share dividends 17

17

-

69

69

- Net loss attributable to TDS common shareholders $ (523)

$ (43)

N/M

$ (569)

$ (7)

N/M























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 113

113

-

113

114

(1) % Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders $ (4.64)

$ (0.38)

N/M

$ (5.05)

$ (0.07)

N/M























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 113

113

-

113

114

(1) % Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders $ (4.64)

$ (0.38)

N/M

$ (5.06)

$ (0.07)

N/M N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.





















Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



























1 Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and other business operations not included in UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2023

2022 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ (487)

$ 72 Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 915

929 Bad debts expense 111

138 Stock-based compensation expense 41

42 Deferred income taxes, net 8

47 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (159)

(159) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 150

145 Loss on impairment of intangible assets 547

3 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 27

27 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net -

(1) (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (2)

- Other operating activities 8

10 Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable 2

(69) Equipment installment plans receivable (20)

(199) Inventory 61

(90) Accounts payable (99)

32 Customer deposits and deferred revenues (8)

48 Accrued taxes 50

127 Other assets and liabilities (3)

53 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,142

1,155







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (1,211)

(1,161) Cash paid for licenses and other intangible assets (130)

(614) Other investing activities 14

(8) Net cash used in investing activities (1,327)

(1,783)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 1,081

1,154 Repayment of long-term debt (723)

(332) Issuance of short-term debt -

110 Repayment of short-term debt (60)

(50) TDS Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (3)

(4) UScellular Common Shares reissued for benefit plans, net of tax payments (6)

(5) Repurchase of TDS Common Shares (6)

(40) Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares -

(43) Dividends paid to TDS shareholders (153)

(151) Payment of debt and equity issuance costs (5)

(2) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (3)

(3) Cash paid for software license agreements (66)

(23) Other financing activities -

2 Net cash provided by financing activities 56

613







Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (129)

(15)







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 399

414 End of period $ 270

$ 399

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited) ASSETS

December 31, 2023

2022 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 236

$ 360 Accounts receivable, net 1,074

1,181 Inventory, net 208

268 Prepaid expenses 86

102 Income taxes receivable 4

59 Other current assets 52

58 Total current assets 1,660

2,028







Assets held for sale 15

26







Licenses 4,702

4,699







Goodwill -

547







Other intangible assets, net 183

204







Investments in unconsolidated entities 505

495







Property, plant andequipment, net 5,062

4,760







Operating lease right-of-use assets 987

995







Other assets and deferred charges 807

796







Total assets $ 13,921

$ 14,550

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited) LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

December 31, 2023

2022 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 26

$ 19 Accounts payable 360

506 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 277

285 Accrued interest 12

12 Accrued taxes 43

46 Accrued compensation 149

144 Short-term operating lease liabilities 147

146 Other current liabilities 170

356 Total current liabilities 1,184

1,514







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 975

969 Long-term operating lease liabilities 890

908 Other deferred liabilities and credits 784

813







Long-term debt, net 4,080

3,731







Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 12

12







Equity





TDS shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1

1 Capital in excess of par value 2,558

2,551 Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1,074

1,074 Treasury shares, at cost (465)

(481) Accumulated other comprehensive income 11

5 Retained earnings 2,023

2,699 Total TDS shareholders' equity 5,202

5,849







Noncontrolling interests 794

754







Total equity 5,996

6,603







Total liabilities and equity $ 13,921

$ 14,550

Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)



December 31, 2023

UScellular

TDS Telecom

TDS Corporate & Other

Intercompany Eliminations

TDS Consolidated (Dollars in millions)

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 150

$ 37

$ 90

$ (41)

$ 236



















Licenses and other intangible assets $ 4,693

$ 187

$ 5

$ -

$ 4,885 Investment in unconsolidated entities 461

4

48

(8)

505

$ 5,154

$ 191

$ 53

$ (8)

$ 5,390



















Property, plant and equipment, net $ 2,576

$ 2,402

$ 84

$ -

$ 5,062



















Long-term debt, net:

















Current portion $ 20

$ -

$ 6

$ -

$ 26 Non-current portion 3,044

3

1,033

-

4,080

$ 3,064

$ 3

$ 1,039

$ -

$ 4,106

TDS Telecom Highlights (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023 vs. 2022

2023

2022

2023 vs. 2022 (Dollars in millions)





















Operating revenues





















Residential





















Wireline, Incumbent $ 88

$ 87

1 %

$ 352

$ 350

1 % Wireline, Expansion 23

14

61 %

75

49

53 % Cable 69

67

2 %

273

270

1 % Total residential 179

168

6 %

700

669

5 % Commercial 37

43

(13) %

155

173

(10) % Wholesale 45

45

(1) %

172

177

(3) % Total service revenues 261

256

2 %

1,027

1,019

1 % Equipment revenues -

-

(22) %

1

1

(12) % Total operating revenues 261

257

2 %

1,028

1,020

1 %























Cost of services 104

110

(5) %

423

418

1 % Cost of equipment and products -

-

N/M

-

1

(26) % Selling, general and administrative expenses 82

83

(1) %

326

313

4 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 65

56

17 %

245

215

14 % Loss on impairment of goodwill 547

-

N/M

547

-

N/M (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 1

3

(59) %

10

7

31 % Total operating expenses 799

252

N/M

1,551

954

63 %























Operating income (loss) $ (538)

$ 5

N/M

$ (523)

$ 66

N/M



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful. Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Financial Measures and Reconciliations

Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, TDS Consolidated 2023

2022

2023

2022 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 218

$ 255

$ 1,142

$ 1,155 Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (304)

(367)

(1,211)

(1,161) Cash paid for software license agreements (37)

(18)

(66)

(23) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ (123)

$ (130)

$ (135)

$ (29)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, UScellular 2023

2022

2023

2022 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 148

$ 180

$ 866

$ 832 Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (155)

(192)

(608)

(602) Cash paid for software license agreements (37)

(17)

(66)

(22) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ (44)

$ (29)

$ 192

$ 208





1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income and Income before income taxes.





Year Ended December 31, UScellular 2023

2022 (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) $ 58

$ 35 Add back or deduct:





Income tax benefit 53

37 Income before income taxes (GAAP) 111

72 Add back:





Interest expense 196

163 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 656

700 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 963

935 Add back or deduct:





Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 8

- Loss on impairment of licenses -

3 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 17

19 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net -

(1) (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (2)

- Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 986

956 Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 158

158 Interest and dividend income 10

8 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 818

$ 790

Net income excluding Goodwill impairment charge

The following non-GAAP financial measures present certain information in the table below excluding the effect of the goodwill impairment charge at TDS Telecom and related tax impacts. The goodwill impairment charge, which occurred in the fourth quarter of 2023, is being excluded in this presentation, as it is not related to the current operations of TDS. TDS believes these measures may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information when comparing the current period financial results with periods that were not impacted by such a charge.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 (Dollars in millions)













Net loss attributable to TDS common shareholders (GAAP) $ (523)

$ (43)

$ (569)

$ (7) Adjustments:













Loss on impairment of goodwill 547

-

547

- Deferred tax benefit on the tax-amortizable portion of the impaired Goodwill (36)

-

(36)

- Subtotal of Non-GAAP adjustments 511

-

511

- Net loss attributable to TDS common shareholders excluding goodwill impairment

charge (Non-GAAP) (12)

(43)

(58)

(7) Noncontrolling interest adjustment to compute earnings (loss) -

-

(1)

(1) Net loss attributable to TDS common shareholders excluding goodwill impairment

charge used in diluted earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP) $ (12)

$ (43)

$ (59)

$ (8)















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 113

113

113

114















Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders (GAAP) $ (4.64)

$ (0.38)

$ (5.06)

$ (0.07) Adjustments:













Loss on impairment of goodwill 4.85

-

4.85

- Deferred tax benefit on the tax-amortizable portion of the impaired Goodwill (0.32)

-

(0.32)

- Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders excluding

impairment of goodwill charge (Non-GAAP) $ (0.11)

$ (0.38)

$ (0.53)

$ (0.07)

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.