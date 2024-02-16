Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Spezial Freitag: Erneut großes Börsenkino nach 300% in Tagen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866131 | ISIN: GB0002634946 | Ticker-Symbol: BSP
Xetra
16.02.24
17:35 Uhr
14,785 Euro
+0,305
+2,11 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,59514,94518:21
14,69014,81518:21
PR Newswire
16.02.2024 | 16:00
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BAE Systems, Inc.: BAE Systems completes acquisition of Ball Aerospace

Ball Aerospace becomes new Space & Mission Systems business of BAE Systems, Inc.

LONDON and FALLS CHURCH, Va. and BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON: BA) has now successfully completed the acquisition of Ball Aerospace from Ball Corporation. This acquisition adds market-leading space, science and defense capabilities to the company's portfolio of products and services through a new business called Space & Mission Systems.

This marks a significant milestone for the BAE Systems business, adding more than 5,200 U.S. employees who share a culture of mission-focused innovation and operational excellence.

For more information, please contact:
 Tim Paynter, BAE Systems
Mobile: 571-249-9499
[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/US
@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.