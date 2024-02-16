BAB, Inc. Reports Year-ended 11/30/23 Results

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB) announced its financial results for its fiscal year-ended November 30, 2023, reporting net income of $467,000, or $0.06 per share. For the year-ended November 30, 2023, BAB, Inc. had revenues of $3,510,000 and net income of $467,000, or $0.06 per share, versus revenues of $3,287,000 and net income of $432,000, or $0.06 per share, for the same period ending November 30, 2022.



Income from operations for fiscal 2023 is $615,000 compared to $608,000 in 2022. The increase in income before interest, other and taxes in fiscal 2023 was $7,000, or 1.2%. The tax provision expense was $183,000 for the year ended November 30, 2023 compared to $176,000 for the year ended November 30, 2022. The tax expense was $7,000 higher in 2023 compared to 2022, primarily because of higher interest income in 2023.

Total operating expenses for the year ended November 30, 2023, were $2,895,000 versus $2,679,000 for the year ended November 30, 2022. Expenses increased $216,000 in 2023 primarily due to a $163,000 increase in Marketing Fund expenses, $43,000 in payroll and payroll related expenses, $6,000 in occupancy expense, $7,000 in travel.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® and Brewster's® Coffee. The Company's stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its web site can be visited at www.babcorp.com .

BAB, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Fiscal Year Ended 2023 2022 % Change REVENUES Royalty fees from franchised stores $ 1,944,894 $ 1,838,276 5.8 % Franchise and area development fee revenue 26,999 53,149 -49.2 % Licensing fees and other income 294,062 314,342 -6.5 % Marketing Fund revenue 1,243,890 1,081,320 15.0 % Total Revenue 3,509,845 3,287,087 6.8 % OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 1,647,375 1,593,560 3.4 % Depreciation and amortization 3,807 4,440 -14.3 % Marketing Fund expenses 1,243,890 1,081,320 15.0 % Total Operating Expense 2,895,072 2,679,320 8.1 % Income before interest, other and taxes 614,773 607,767 1.2 % Interest income 35,548 412 NM * Income before provision for income taxes 650,321 608,179 6.9 % Current tax expense (155,407 ) (58,601 ) 165.2 % Deferred tax expense (27,593 ) (117,586 ) -76.5 % Total Tax Provision (183,000 ) (176,187 ) 3.9 % Net Income $ 467,321 $ 431,992 8.2 % Earnings per share - basic and diluted 0.06 0.06 Average number of shares outstanding 7,263,508 7,263,508

* comparison not meaningful





