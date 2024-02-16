Anzeige
Freitag, 16.02.2024
Spezial Freitag: Erneut großes Börsenkino nach 300% in Tagen?
WKN: A2PV0J | ISIN: GB00BK71XP16
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PEBBLE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEBBLE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
16.02.2024 | 17:14
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Pebble Group PLC Announces TR-1: Notification of Major Holdings

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings:

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BK71XP16

Issuer Name

THE PEBBLE GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

GB

4. Details of the shareholder

NameCity of registered officeCountry of registered office

Liontrust Asset Management PLC

London

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

15-Feb-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

16-Feb-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
19.677000 0.142000 19.819000 33187609
20.878000 0.000000 20.878000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BK71XP16

32949099

19.677000
Sub Total 8.A

32949099

19.677000

%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Securities Lending
Open
At any time
 238510 0.142000
Sub Total 8.B1
 238510 0.142000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Liontrust Asset Management Plc

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

19.677000

0.142000

19.819000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

16-Feb-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: The Pebble Group PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
