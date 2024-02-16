Synerion North America Inc: Synerion Announces Acquisition of Rosslare

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / Synerion, a Malam Team company, has successfully acquired the global business operations of Rosslare, a company renowned for providing advanced technological solutions in the field of access control security.

Operating worldwide, including in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, Israel, and India, Rosslare boasts annual sales in the tens of millions of dollars. Synerion will also absorb Rosslare's Southlake, Texas, operations which will become the new U.S. home for Synerion USA Inc.

Rosslare offers its clients a diverse range of controllers, smart readers, biometric terminals, accessories, and security patrol systems, supported by sophisticated and flexible software systems.

Synerion, has been a long-time partner of Rosslare products, establishing full integration between Synerion's attendance software and Rosslare's access control security products.

Paolo Gilfillan, CEO of Synerion, emphasized, "The acquisition of Rosslare's business increases our footprint in the North American market for our software products and brings new products and solutions to our existing customer base and partners. Rosslare has world-class access control and security solutions and an established brand with over 100 distributor agreements servicing almost every state and province in North America. Together with Synerion's global reach and technology expertise, we are confident we can bring a lot of value to the market."

Ilan Toker, CEO of the Malam Team, expressed, "The acquisition of Rosslare's business aligns with the ongoing growth and development strategy of Malam globally. Malam can now provide its clients worldwide with a solution that integrates workforce management with access control, leveraging our advanced development capabilities, especially in the cloud, and expanding and deepening Rosslare's global presence."

ABOUT SYNERION

Synerion is global leader in cloud workforce management software with over 40 years of experience, 1.25 million active users, and 1,600 customers globally. Synerion offers a full suite of workforce management software and hardware, creating the ultimate package in customer satisfaction.

ABOUT ROSSLARE

For over 40 years, Rosslare has been delivering access control solutions you can trust drawn on rich global presence and implementation experience. Rosslare offers one of the broadest off-the-shelf product portfolios on the market together with tailored solutions that play a key role in leading organizations' productivity, profitability and growth.

