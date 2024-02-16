Wood Mackenzie has urged policymakers and companies to focus on the full life-cycle emissions of hydrogen, while a European Commission has revealed that a European business mission will visit Mauritania in March to explore hydrogen investment opportunities. Wood Mackenzie said in a new report that global policymakers need to prioritize regulations and subsidies based on the carbon intensity of hydrogen, rather than just its color. "Because of its potential to deliver almost carbon-free hydrogen, green hydrogen is generating the most industry interest, but it is important exporters and developers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...