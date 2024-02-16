Cupshe Collaborates With Model & Body Acceptance Advocate Iskra Lawrence on Swimwear Collection Featuring Styles for the Whole Family

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion e-tailer Cupshe has announced its latest partnership with model, mother, and entrepreneur, Iskra Lawrence. As Cupshe's latest ambassador, Iskra boasts over six million followers across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube and is an influential advocate for self-love and body acceptance. Featuring swim styles for women, men and boys, the exclusive 'Spring Glow' collection is now available on Cupshe.com .

Aligned with Cupshe's core values, the collection's unretouched imagery underscores Cupshe's dedication of empowering its global community to embrace their beauty with confidence and celebrate the uniqueness of their bodies. As a passionate advocate for body-acceptance, Iskra's collaboration with Cupshe aims to inspire self-love with no bounds.

"I'm thrilled to collaborate with Cupshe on this swimwear collection," says Iskra. "From my personal favorite, the sleek black one-piece, to various bikinis and cover-ups, there's something for every individual taste. It's all about being true to yourself, and I'm excited to share that message with everyone!"

The 37-piece collection features one-piece swimsuits, bikinis, and cover-ups with crochet, floral patterns, and vibrant hues suitable for various body types and preferences. Matching boy's swimsuits and a selection of men's swim styles are also available.

"This collection stands as a bold testament to our commitment to versatility in the swimwear space," says Lei Qi, Senior Marketing Director at Cupshe. "Iskra's dedication to authentic representation and impactful influence align deeply with Cupshe's values. This launch goes beyond introducing new swimwear - we're launching a celebration of confidence and individuality."

The collection ships globally, with prices ranging between $19.99 - $45.99 USD. Women's sizes range from XS to XXXL, with select styles available from 0X - 3X, men's sizes range from S to XL, and youth boy's sizes range between 5 to 12. Campaign assets are available HERE .

About Cupshe:

Founded in 2015, Cupshe is the No.1 vacation lifestyle fashion brand dedicated to offering swimwear and apparel inspired by and created for the most vibrant, fun, and fearless women all over the world. Cupshe is committed to staying true to its mission of empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best in quality, elevated and accessible swimwear. Celebrity fans of Cupshe include Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Jojo Fletcher, Olivia Culpo, Hilary Duff, Bella Thorne, Jamie Chung, Brandi Cyrus and more. For more information, visit cupshe.com .

