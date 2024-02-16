Paramount Introduces a New Employee Resource Group: Adapt

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / Paramount
During the second annual Summit on Disability, Paramount proudly shared the launch of its newest employee resource group: Adapt.
Adapt is committed to:
- Advocating for disability inclusion & ensuring it's at the forefront of DEI efforts
- Creating a community for people with disabilities to guarantee they are successful in their roles
- Ensuring programs & tools are accessible to all employees
- Inclusive hiring & retention practices
- Training & education on how to support people with disabilities
- Authentic representation in our content
At Paramount, employees are dedicated to a culture of inclusion that honors everyone. The Summit on Disability brings together thought leaders, advocates, and experts from diverse fields to drive actionable change in the realm of disability inclusion.
Thank you to all the Paramount colleagues who worked tirelessly to launch Adapt and host this year's Summit on Disability. By educating, engaging, and empowering, employees worldwide benefit greatly from this supportive community.
