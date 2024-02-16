Anzeige
Freitag, 16.02.2024
Spezial Freitag: Erneut großes Börsenkino nach 300% in Tagen?
WKN: A2PUZ3 | ISIN: US92556H2067 | Ticker-Symbol: 0VVB
Tradegate
16.02.24
19:45 Uhr
11,198 Euro
-0,488
-4,18 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL CL B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL CL B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,22411,26419:48
11,21411,25619:48
ACCESSWIRE
16.02.2024 | 18:26
162 Leser
Paramount Introduces a New Employee Resource Group: Adapt

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / Paramount

Originally published on LinkedIn

During the second annual Summit on Disability, Paramount proudly shared the launch of its newest employee resource group: Adapt.

Adapt is committed to:

  • Advocating for disability inclusion & ensuring it's at the forefront of DEI efforts
  • Creating a community for people with disabilities to guarantee they are successful in their roles
  • Ensuring programs & tools are accessible to all employees
  • Inclusive hiring & retention practices
  • Training & education on how to support people with disabilities
  • Authentic representation in our content

At Paramount, employees are dedicated to a culture of inclusion that honors everyone. The Summit on Disability brings together thought leaders, advocates, and experts from diverse fields to drive actionable change in the realm of disability inclusion.

Thank you to all the Paramount colleagues who worked tirelessly to launch Adapt and host this year's Summit on Disability. By educating, engaging, and empowering, employees worldwide benefit greatly from this supportive community.

weareparamount

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Paramount
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Paramount



View the original press release on accesswire.com

