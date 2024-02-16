Anzeige
Freitag, 16.02.2024
WKN: 924848 | ISIN: NO0003054108 | Ticker-Symbol: PND
GlobeNewswire
16.02.2024 | 18:34
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Change of ticker code for MOWI derivatives (44/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notices 10/24 and 12/24, the 100% dividend
adjustments rule in Mowi ASA (Mowi) will be changed as of February 19, 2024:
Expiration months with an expiry date before September 30, 2024 will continue
to be 100% dividend adjusted, the ticker code for these expirations will be set
to MOWD. 



NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker code for options, regular and
gross return forwards/futures in Mowi (MOWI). 





              Old Symbol               New Symbol



              MOWI                     MOWD





The series received new names, ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in
the attached files. 



Expiration months that will expire before September 30, 2024 will be listed
with the ticker MOWD. 



For Expiration months with an expiry date after September 30, 2024, the ticker
code MOWI will remain and follow the standard treatment for dividend
adjustments meaning that the 100% adjustment rule is no longer in effect. 



For contact details please see attached file.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire
