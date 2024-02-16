Regulatory News:
Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):
Period of February 9, 2024
(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 31, 2023)
Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA
Name of the Issuer
Identity Code of the Issuer
ISIN
Intermediary Name
Identify Code of the Intermediary
Currency
Publicis Groupe SA
2138004KW8BV57III342
FR0000130577
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG
CGET
EUR
Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:
Name of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total number of shares purchased
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€)
Gross Consideration
Venue
Publicis Groupe SA
09/02/2024
FR0000130577
100,000
95.1927
9,519,270.00
XPAR
Rounded to four decimal places
Sum:
100,000
95.1927
9,519,270.00
A detailed presentation of this information is available on the Publicis Groupe's website:
(https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/investors-analysts/regulatory-information)
About Publicis Groupe The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 101,000 professionals.
Contacts:
Publicis Groupe
Amy Hadfield
Corporate Communications
+ 33 1 44 43 70 75
amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com
Jean-Michel Bonamy
Investor Relations
+ 33 1 44 43 74 88
jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com
Lorène Fleury
Investor Relations
+ 33 1 44 43 57 24
lorene.fleury@publicisgroupe.com
Maxine Miller
Investor Relations
+ 33 1 44 43 74 21
maxine.miller@publicisgroupe.com