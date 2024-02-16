Western Selection Plc - Result of Second General Meeting
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 16
16 February 2024
WESTERN SELECTION LIMITED
("Western" or the "Company")
Result of Second General Meeting
Western Selection Limited announces that it has re-registered as a private limited company and, at the Second General Meeting held earlier today, the resolution to approve the Capital Reduction was duly passed.
EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS:
Effective Date
19 February 2024
Despatch of share certificates to Shareholders who have elected to retain Ordinary Shares
22 February 2024
Distributions made to relevant Shareholders under the Return of Capital per cheques
22 February 2024
Distributions to relevant Shareholders under the Return of Capital released per CREST
23 February 2024
Notes:
(1) All of the above timings refer to London time unless otherwise stated.
(2) If any of the above times or dates should change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified by an announcement through an RIS.
Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Company's announcement of 28 December 2023.
The Directors accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Enquiries:
Western Selection Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 8740