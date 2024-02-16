Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Spezial Freitag: Erneut großes Börsenkino nach 300% in Tagen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ETZY | ISIN: GB00B0B9G855 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Stuttgart
26.01.24
08:08 Uhr
0,484 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
WESTERN SELECTION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESTERN SELECTION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.02.2024 | 18:54
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Western Selection Plc - Result of Second General Meeting

Western Selection Plc - Result of Second General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 16

16 February 2024

WESTERN SELECTION LIMITED

("Western" or the "Company")

Result of Second General Meeting

Western Selection Limited announces that it has re-registered as a private limited company and, at the Second General Meeting held earlier today, the resolution to approve the Capital Reduction was duly passed.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS:

Effective Date

19 February 2024

Despatch of share certificates to Shareholders who have elected to retain Ordinary Shares

22 February 2024

Distributions made to relevant Shareholders under the Return of Capital per cheques

22 February 2024

Distributions to relevant Shareholders under the Return of Capital released per CREST

23 February 2024

Notes:

(1) All of the above timings refer to London time unless otherwise stated.

(2) If any of the above times or dates should change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified by an announcement through an RIS.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Company's announcement of 28 December 2023.

The Directors accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Western Selection Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 8740


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.