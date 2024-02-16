Western Selection Plc - Result of Second General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 16

16 February 2024

WESTERN SELECTION LIMITED

("Western" or the "Company")

Result of Second General Meeting

Western Selection Limited announces that it has re-registered as a private limited company and, at the Second General Meeting held earlier today, the resolution to approve the Capital Reduction was duly passed.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS:

Effective Date 19 February 2024 Despatch of share certificates to Shareholders who have elected to retain Ordinary Shares 22 February 2024 Distributions made to relevant Shareholders under the Return of Capital per cheques 22 February 2024 Distributions to relevant Shareholders under the Return of Capital released per CREST 23 February 2024

Notes:

(1) All of the above timings refer to London time unless otherwise stated.

(2) If any of the above times or dates should change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified by an announcement through an RIS.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Company's announcement of 28 December 2023.

The Directors accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries: