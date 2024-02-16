DJ Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USDYIEL LN) Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Feb-2024 / 18:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 100.2697 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2190718 CODE: USDYIEL LN ISIN: OL1812090543 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: OL1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USDYIEL LN Sequence No.: 304393 EQS News ID: 1839409 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 16, 2024 12:35 ET (17:35 GMT)