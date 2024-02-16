DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist (USDMFDD LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Feb-2024 / 18:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU ESG Broad CTB (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Feb-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 178.5458 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 99028 CODE: USDMFDD LN ISIN: OL0908501132 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: OL0908501132 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USDMFDD LN Sequence No.: 304389 EQS News ID: 1839401 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 16, 2024 12:35 ET (17:35 GMT)