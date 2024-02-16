Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Preliminary result of Flybird Holding's public tender offer to the shareholders of Musti; the minimum acceptance condition will be waived subject to a final acceptance level of at least 40 per cent

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO AND/OR IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. Preliminary result of Flybird Holding's public tender offer to the shareholders of Musti; the minimum acceptance condition will be waived subject to a final acceptance level of at least 40 per cent Flybird Holding Oy Inside information 16 February 2024 at 20:00 EET As previously announced, Flybird Holding Oy (the "Offeror"), a company owned by a consortium comprising Sonae Holdings, S.A. (a subsidiary wholly-owned and controlled by Sonae - SGPS, S.A. ("Sonae")), Jeffrey David, Johan Dettel and David Rönnberg (the "Consortium"), and Musti Group Plc (the "Company" or "Musti"), have entered into a combination agreement on 29 November 2023 (as amended, the "Combination Agreement"), pursuant to which the Offeror has announced a recommended voluntary public tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in Musti that are not held by Musti or any of its subsidiaries (the "Shares" or, individually, a "Share") (the "Tender Offer"). The Offeror has published a tender offer document, dated 15 December 2023 concerning the Tender Offer (the tender offer document, as supplemented from time to time, the "Tender Offer Document"). The offer period for the Tender Offer commenced on 18 December 2023, at 9:30 (Finnish time) and expired on 15 February 2024, at 16:00 (Finnish time). According to the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, the completion of the Tender Offer is subject to, among other things, the fulfilment or waiver by the Offeror of the condition that the Tender Offer has been validly accepted with respect to the Shares representing, together with any other Shares otherwise acquired or held by the Offeror (including the Shares to be contributed to the Offeror by the Consortium members) at or prior to the result announcement date, more than ninety (90) per cent of the Shares and voting rights in the Company calculated on a fully diluted basis and otherwise in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act (624/2006, as amended, the "Finnish Companies Act") (the "Minimum Acceptance Condition"). Based on the preliminary result of the Tender Offer, the 11,598,856 Shares validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer represent approximately 34.74 per cent of all the Shares and voting rights and, together with the 2,846,029 Shares otherwise acquired or held by the Offeror (including the Shares to be contributed to the Offeror by the Consortium members), represent approximately 42.96 per cent of all the Shares and voting rights in the Company calculated on a fully diluted basis and otherwise in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. Based on the preliminary result, the Offeror has decided that it will waive the Minimum Acceptance Condition, complete the Tender Offer in accordance with its terms and conditions and commence a subsequent offer period, provided that the final result of the Tender Offer confirms that the Tender Offer has been validly accepted and not validly withdrawn with respect to Shares representing, together with any Shares otherwise held by the Offeror (including the Shares to be contributed to the Offeror by the Consortium members) prior to the date of the announcement of the final result of the Tender Offer, on a fully diluted basis, more than forty (40) per cent of the Shares and voting rights in the Company as calculated in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. The Offeror will confirm and announce the final result of the Tender Offer on or about 20 February 2024. Provided that the final result of the Tender Offer confirms that the Shares validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer represent, together with any other Shares otherwise acquired or held by the Offeror (including the Shares to be contributed to the Offeror by the Consortium members), more than forty (40) per cent of all the Shares and voting rights in the Company calculated on a fully diluted basis and otherwise in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act, and all other conditions to completion of the Tender Offer, as set forth in the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, have been satisfied or waived on the date of the final result announcement, the Offeror will declare the Tender Offer unconditional, complete the Tender Offer in accordance with its terms and conditions and commence a subsequent offer period. Provided that the Tender Offer will be completed, the offer price will be paid on or about 5 March 2024, to each shareholder of Musti who has validly accepted, and not validly withdrawn, the Tender Offer in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. The offer price will be paid in accordance with the payment procedures described in the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer. The actual time of receipt of the payment of the offer price will depend on the schedules of money transactions between financial institutions. In the event of a subsequent offer period, the Offeror will in connection with the announcement thereof announce the terms of payment and settlement for the Shares tendered during the subsequent offer period. The completion trades with respect to Shares validly tendered and accepted in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer during the subsequent offer period will, however, be executed within not more than two (2) week intervals. Information about the Tender Offer is made available at flybird-tenderoffer.com, mustigroup.com/flybird-tender-offer and nordea.fi/musti-offer. Investor and Media enquiries: The Consortium Célia Sá Miranda Legal Counsel, Sonae tel. +351 937 842 253, ccmiranda@sonae.pt Ricardo Rocha Investor Relations, Sonae tel. +351 939955142, rjfrocha@sonae.pt Musti Group Plc Toni Rannikko CFO tel. +358 40 078 8812 Martin Svedholm Director, Treasury and Investor Relations tel. +358 50 579 0324, communications@mustigroup.com About the Consortium Sonae Holdings, S.A. is owned and controlled by Sonae. Founded in 1959, Sonae is a Portuguese-headquartered, multinational group with market-leading positions in its key markets across several sectors, including retail (food and non-food), health, wellness and beauty, real estate, telecom, technology and financial services. Sonae has a long-term view on economic and social value creation, which is pursued through an active portfolio management strategy and a strong social and environmental mindset. Through the strong performance of Sonae's businesses and the respective synergies within its portfolio, Sonae has shown a solid track-record of value creation and financial performance over the years, supported by a stable shareholder structure and several successful longstanding partnerships in its key portfolio companies. In 2022, Sonae's consolidated group revenue reached EUR 7.7 billion and consolidated EBITDA surpassed EUR 900 million. With a global footprint, Sonae's current portfolio includes leading companies such as MC, Worten, NOS, Sierra, Bright Pixel, Zeitreel and Universo. Jeffrey David has been a member of the Board of Directors of Musti since 2016 and Chair of the Board of Directors of Musti since 2017. Johan Dettel has been a member of the Board of Directors of Musti between 2014 and 2018 and since 2022. David Rönnberg has been the CEO of Musti since 2017. Therefore, all the above individuals have exceptional operational experience and know-how both in the pet care and retail sectors as well as in the operations of Musti, which also forms the basis for their inclusion in the Consortium by Sonae. About Musti Musti is the leading Nordic pet care specialist operating in Finland, Sweden and Norway and it employs over 1,700 employees. Musti serves Nordic customers in all channels through store chains Musti ja Mirri, Musti, Arken Zoo and Djurmagazinet, comprising a network totalling 348 stores (as per Musti's interim report Q1/2024), and through online-first retail brands such as Peten Koiratarvike and Vetzoo. Musti's mission is to make the life of pets and their owners easier, safer and more fun throughout the whole lifespan of the pet. IMPORTANT INFORMATION THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO AND/OR IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE TENDER OFFER, IN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA. INVESTORS SHALL ACCEPT THE TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. OFFERS WILL NOT BE MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER AN OFFER OR PARTICIPATION THEREIN IS PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION OR OTHER REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND. THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW AND, WHEN PUBLISHED, THE TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND RELATED ACCEPTANCE FORMS WILL NOT AND MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED, FORWARDED OR TRANSMITTED INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS. IN PARTICULAR, THE TENDER OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, OR BY USE OF THE POSTAL SERVICE OF, OR BY ANY MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, FACSIMILE TRANSMISSION, TELEX, TELEPHONE OR THE INTERNET) OF INTERSTATE OR FOREIGN COMMERCE OF, OR ANY FACILITIES OF A NATIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE OF, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA. THE TENDER OFFER CANNOT BE ACCEPTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, BY ANY SUCH USE, MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY OR FROM WITHIN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA AND ANY PURPORTED ACCEPTANCE OF THE TENDER OFFER RESULTING DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY FROM A VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS WILL BE INVALID. THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH FINNISH LAW, THE RULES OF NASDAQ HELSINKI AND THE HELSINKI TAKEOVER CODE AND THE INFORMATION DISCLOSED MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS THAT WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED IF THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE HAD BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF JURISDICTIONS OUTSIDE OF FINLAND. Information for shareholders of Musti in the United States The Tender Offer is being made for the issued and outstanding Shares in Musti, which is a public limited company incorporated and admitted to trading on a regulated market in Finland, and is subject to Finnish disclosure and procedural requirements. The Tender Offer will be made to Musti shareholders in the United States in compliance with the applicable U.S. tender offer rules under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "U.S. Exchange Act"), and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of Finnish law. Accordingly, the Tender Offer will be subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to withdrawal rights, the Tender Offer timetable, settlement procedures and timing of payments that are different from those applicable under U.S. domestic tender offer law and practice. The financial information included in this stock exchange release or the Tender Offer Document has not been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, or derived therefrom, and may therefore differ from, and not be comparable with, financial information of U.S. companies. In accordance with the laws of Finland, the Offeror and its respective affiliates or brokers (acting as agents for the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time, and other than pursuant to the Tender Offer, directly or indirectly, purchase, or arrange to purchase outside the United States, Shares in Musti or any securities that are immediately convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for such Shares before or during the period in which the Tender Offer remains open for acceptance, to the extent permitted by, and in compliance with, Rule 14e-5 under the U.S. Exchange Act. These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. To the extent required in Finland, any information about such purchases will be made public in Finland in the manner required by Finnish law. To the extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made public in Finland, such information will be disclosed by means of a press release or other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S. shareholders of Musti of such information. In addition, subject to the applicable laws of Finland and applicable U.S. securities laws, including Rule 14e-5 under the U.S. Exchange Act, the financial advisers to the Offeror or their respective affiliates may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of Musti, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such securities. Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") nor any U.S. state securities commission has approved or disapproved of the Tender Offer, passed upon the merits or fairness of the Tender Offer, or determined if this stock exchange release or the Tender Offer Document is accurate or complete. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense in the United States. The Tender Offer, if consummated, may have consequences under U.S. federal income tax and applicable U.S. state and local, as well as non-U.S., tax laws for Musti shareholders. Each Musti shareholder is urged to consult his or her independent professional adviser regarding the tax consequences of the Tender Offer. It may not be possible for Musti shareholders in the United States to effect service of process within the United States upon Musti, the Offeror, Sonae Holdings, S.A. or any other member of the Consortium, or their respective officers or directors, some or all of which may reside outside the United States, or to enforce against any of them judgments of the United States courts predicated upon the civil liability provisions of the federal securities laws of the United States or other U.S. law. It may not be possible to bring an action against Musti, the Offeror, Sonae Holdings, S.A., any other member of the Consortium or their respective officers or directors (as applicable), in a non-U.S. court for violations of U.S. law, including the U.S. securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to compel a non-U.S. company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgement. In addition, it may be difficult to enforce in Finland or Portugal original actions, or actions for the enforcement of judgments of U.S. courts, based on the civil liability provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Disclaimer Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE ("Goldman Sachs"), which is authorised and supervised by the European Central Bank and the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht), is acting for Sonae and the Offeror and no one else in connection with the Tender Offer, and will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this stock exchange release) as its client in relation to the Tender Offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than Sonae and the Offeror for providing the protections afforded to clients of Goldman Sachs, or for giving advice in connection with the Tender Offer or any transaction, matter, or arrangement referred to in the Tender Offer Document published in connection with the Tender Offer. Neither Goldman Sachs nor any of its affiliates, nor any of their respective partners, directors, officers, employees, agents or representatives, owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Goldman Sachs in connection with the matters referred to in this stock exchange release. Nordea Bank Abp ("Nordea"), which is supervised by the European Central Bank and the FIN-FSA, is acting as financial adviser to the Offeror and arranger of the Tender Offer outside the United States. Nordea is only acting for the Offeror and no one else in connection with the Tender Offer and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the Tender Offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Offeror for providing the protection afforded to clients of Nordea, nor for providing advice in relation to the Tender Offer. For the avoidance of doubt, Nordea is not registered as a broker or dealer in the United States of America and will not be engaging in direct communications relating to the Tender Offer with investors located within the United States of America (whether on a reverse inquiry basis or otherwise). Jefferies GmbH ("Jefferies"), which is authorised and regulated in Germany by the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, is acting exclusively for Musti and no one else in connection with the Tender Offer, and will not regard any other person (whether or not a recipient of this stock exchange release) as their respective clients in relation to the Tender Offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than Musti for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the Tender Offer or any transaction, matter, or arrangement referred to in the Tender Offer Document to be published in connection with the Tender Offer. Neither Jefferies nor any of its affiliates, nor any of its or their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or representatives, owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Jefferies in connection with the matters referred to in this stock exchange release. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1196457