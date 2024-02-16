Livento Group, Inc.: Livento Group BOXO: Land of Bad Movie Release

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / BOXO Productions, a trailblazer in the film production industry, proudly announces the release of its latest cinematic masterpiece, "Land of Bad."

In a heart-pounding narrative, "Land of Bad" follows the harrowing journey of an Army ODA team caught in a deadly ambush. With their survival hanging by a thread, their fate rests in the hands of an Air Force JTAC (portrayed by Liam Hemsworth) and a skilled drone pilot (brought to life by Russell Crowe), who must navigate them through a relentless 48-hour battle for survival. Helmed by acclaimed director William Eubank renowned for his work on the successful thriller Underwater, staring Vincent Cassel, boasts a star-studded cast including Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth, Milo Ventimiglia and Luke Hemsworth among others.

BOXO Productions proudly holds a 10% stake in this adrenaline-fueled action extravaganza, further solidifying its reputation as a powerhouse in the industry.

Official trailer: https://www.imdb.com/video/vi3222128409/?ref_=tt_vi_i_1

"We are thrilled to witness the release of 'Land of Bad,' a testament to our unwavering commitment to securing top-tier projects and collaborations within the movie industry," remarked David Stybr, CEO of BOXO Productions, Inc.

With "Land of Bad," BOXO Productions continues to push the boundaries of cinematic storytelling, delivering unparalleled entertainment experiences to audiences worldwide.

About Livento Group

Livento Group (OTC Pink:NUGN) is focused on acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models. The company recently launched BOXO Productions, a film and television production subsidiary led by a top actor and producers in the industry. For more information, visit www.liventogroup.com and www.boxoproductions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements as predictions, projections, or references to future events and expectations, possibilities, or similar. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained due to several variable factors. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge, and it is impossible for the Company to predict all of them. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, in customer order patterns, changes in consumer trends, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company intends to provide public updates, it undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

For more information, please contact:

David Stybr

Chief Executive Officer, Livento Group, Inc.

PR & Media Contact

+1(929)379-3564

ir@liventogroup.com

Livento Group | LinkedIn | Twitter

Boxo Productions | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Global Dot Logistics | LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE: Livento Group, Inc.

