ArmorPoint Named in CRN MSP 500 and Security 100 Lists

Leading Cybersecurity Program Management Practice Named Top Technology Provider for Forward-Thinking SecOps, Risk Management, and Strategic Cybersecurity Planning Solutions

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / ArmorPoint, LLC, a leader in innovative cybersecurity solutions, has been named by CRN Magazine to its MSP 500 and Security 100 lists for 2024. CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, is known throughout the IT industry as the top trusted source for IT channel news, analysis and insight delivered online and in print.

"Managed services are pivotal for businesses of every size, ensuring operational efficiency and the agility needed for growth," states Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and Executive Editor at CRN. "The 2024 MSP 500 list features solution providers who are pushing the boundaries with their managed services offerings, helping their clients maximize their IT spend and focus on core business operations for future success."

The MSP 500 list is dedicated to recognizing those companies that significantly support businesses by providing managed services crucial for improving efficiency, streamlining IT operations, and enhancing return on investment. The Managed Security 100 category spotlights MSPs with cloud-based security, services and expertise.

ArmorPoint's selection for the Security 100 category underscores the company's commitment to delivering advanced security program management solutions tailored to the specific needs of its clients. Understanding that cybersecurity must be adaptable to suit various business needs, ArmorPoint focuses on delivering personalized, agile defense strategies and tools to guide their clients--no matter where they're at on their cyber resilience journey.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by CRN on both the MSP 500 and Security 100 lists," says David Trapp, CEO of ArmorPoint. "This distinction is a testament to our team's relentless dedication to excellence and innovation in cybersecurity. At ArmorPoint, we are committed to not just meeting, but exceeding the unique security needs of our clients, helping them navigate their cybersecurity journeys with confidence. This recognition fuels our drive to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in cybersecurity solutions."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About ArmorPoint

ArmorPoint, LLC provides proactive solutions for cyber resilience, not just reactive tools. Specializing in integrated cybersecurity program management, ArmorPoint delivers deep expertise fused with their innovative technology to continuously assess and mature your security posture, transforming cybersecurity from a defensive necessity to a strategic asset driving competitive advantage. To learn more, visit armorpoint.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Ashley Capps

Chief Marketing Officer, ArmorPoint

acapps@armorpoint.com

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com

