Freitag, 16.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Spezial Freitag: Erneut großes Börsenkino nach 300% in Tagen?
Albertsons Companies' Mid-Atlantic Division Celebrates Lunar New Year

FORT LEE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / Albertsons' Mid-Atlantic Division recently hosted in-store celebrations in ACME and Safeway stores to honor Lunar New Year. These events included demonstrations and samples of authentic dishes and treats like coconut rice, tofu, noodles and tea. There were lion dance performances from Fong's Hung Ga Lion Dance Team and Wong People Association, live Erhu music from Chinese multi-instrumentalist Qin Qian, a traditional tea ceremony, face painting for the kids and more! These fun celebrations build belonging with our associates, customers and the local communities.

Photo courtesy of The Clean Fight

  • Watch a video recap of the celebration at ACME Market in Fort Lee, NJ here.
  • Watch a video recap of the celebration at Safeway in Fairfax, VA here.

Read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

