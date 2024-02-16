Tortoise Announces Posting of Corrected 2023 Annual Report

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / Tortoise announced today that a corrected copy of the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Total Return Fund 2023 annual report has been posted and is available here. The corrected copy includes the Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index benchmark in the Growth of $1,000,000 table and the Total Returns table, which was inadvertently omitted in the original report posted. No additional changes have been made to the report.

Please call (866) 362-9331 or email info@tortoiseadvisors.comto request a hard copy of this report free of charge.

About Tortoise

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise's solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As an early investor in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. For additional information, please visit www.TortoiseAdvisors.com.

For additional information on these funds, please visit oef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

