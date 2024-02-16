Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) today announced that it will participate at the upcoming investor conferences:
Deutsche Bank's 2024 Shipping Summit Virtual
Participation Date: March 1, 2024
Participants: Steven Kobos, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dana Armstrong, Chief Financial Officer
Morgan Stanley Energy Power Conference Morgan Stanley Headquarters in New York, New York
Participation Date: March 7, 2024
Participant: Dana Armstrong, Chief Financial Officer
17th Annual DNB Energy Shipping Conference 2024 DNB's Head Office in Oslo, Norway
Participation Dates: March 6 7, 2024
Participants: Steven Kobos, President and Chief Executive Officer
ABOUT EXCELERATE ENERGY
Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a U.S.-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with the objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. The Company offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRUs to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Helsinki, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.excelerateenergy.com.
