Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EE) today announced that it will participate at the upcoming investor conferences:

Deutsche Bank's 2024 Shipping Summit Virtual

Participation Date: March 1, 2024

Participants: Steven Kobos, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dana Armstrong, Chief Financial Officer

Morgan Stanley Energy Power Conference Morgan Stanley Headquarters in New York, New York

Participation Date: March 7, 2024

Participant: Dana Armstrong, Chief Financial Officer

17th Annual DNB Energy Shipping Conference 2024 DNB's Head Office in Oslo, Norway

Participation Dates: March 6 7, 2024

Participants: Steven Kobos, President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT EXCELERATE ENERGY

Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a U.S.-based LNG company located in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate is changing the way the world accesses cleaner forms of energy by providing integrated services along the LNG value chain with the objective of delivering rapid-to-market and reliable LNG solutions to customers. The Company offers a full range of flexible regasification services from FSRUs to infrastructure development to LNG supply. Excelerate has offices in Abu Dhabi, Antwerp, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chattogram, Dhaka, Doha, Dubai, Helsinki, Manila, Rio de Janeiro, Singapore, and Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.excelerateenergy.com.

