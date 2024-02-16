Neptune Wellness Solutions, Inc.: Neptune Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NEPT), a consumer-packaged goods company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced its financial and operating results for its fiscal third quarter 2024 ending December 31, 2023.

Recent Business Highlights

Announced the appointment of Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. ("Stifel") to act as exclusive financial advisor to the Company's organic baby food and toddler brand, Sprout Foods Inc. ("Sprout Organics"), providing financial advisory, investment banking services, and strategic advice regarding the review of divestiture alternatives related to Sprout Organics.

Announced that its nutraceuticals brand subsidiary, Biodroga Nutraceuticals Inc., entered into an accounts receivable factoring facility and inventory finance rider with Alterna Capital Solutions, LLC. The amount available under the Facility at any given time is $3 million, which may be increased in $1 million increments up to a maximum of $8 million.

Announced a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire Datasys Group, Inc., ("Datasys") and affiliated companies. While the Company has since concluded that it is no longer viable to pursue a transaction with Datasys on the terms contemplated in the LOI, the Company and Datasys remain in discussions regarding a revised transaction structure and continue to explore all possible avenues to reach an amicable partnership.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Consolidated net revenue of $7.6 million, down $4.6 million for the same period last year. This is largely due to a decrease in Food & Beverage revenues compared to the same period last year.

Gross profit of $1.0 million compared to a gross profit of $1.9 million for the same period last year. This change is due to a decrease in revenues of $4.6 million, offset by a reduction in cost of sales of $3.8 million.

Consolidated SG&A expenses of $18.7 million compared to $8.7 million for the same period last year, a decrease of $10.0 million or 115%. This was primarily due to a $13.5 million increase in legal fees and settlements, offset by a $0.9 million decrease in payroll expenses, a $0.8 million decrease in office related expenses, a $0.7 million decrease in insurance, a $0.6 million decrease in marketing and a $0.4 million decrease in depreciation expense.

Net loss of $19.2 million compared to a reported net loss of $0.5 million in the comparable period in fiscal 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) loss of $18.5 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) loss of $0.5 million for the same period last year.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune is a consumer-packaged goods company that aims to innovate health and wellness products. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Laval, Quebec with a United States headquarters in Jupiter, Florida, the company focuses on developing a portfolio of high-quality, affordable consumer products that align with the latest market trends for natural, sustainable, plant-based and purpose-driven lifestyle brands. The company's products are available in more than 29,000 retail locations and include well-known organic food and beverage brands such as Sprout Organics, Nosh, and Nurturme, as well as nutraceuticals brands like Biodroga and Forest Remedies. With its efficient and adaptable manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure, the company can quickly respond to consumer demand, and introduce new products through retail partners and e-commerce channels. Please visit neptunewellness.com for more details.

Disclaimer - Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors that could cause the actual results of Neptune to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms "believes", "belief", "expects", "intends", "projects", "anticipates", "will", "should" or "plans" to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the timing of reporting quarterly results. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking statements and information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" section contained in Neptune's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequent filings, which are available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml. All forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Neptune does not undertake to update any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Going Concern

As of the date this press release, there is minimal cash balance at the Company. The Company requires funding in the very near term in order to continue its operations and is considering all strategic alternatives that may be available, including debt financing and asset divestitures, in order to generate cash to fund operations. The Company's lack of cash resources and current share price may adversely affect its ability to raise new capital, maintain its NASDAQ listing and execute its business strategy. If the Company is unable to obtain funding in the near term, it may have to cease operations and liquidate its assets. These conditions cast substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Media Contacts:

media@neptunecorp.com

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

neptune@kcsa.com

212.896.1254

Condensed Consolidated Interim Balance Sheets

(in U.S. dollars)





As at As at

Notes December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023



(Unaudited)

Assets













Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,232,905 $ 1,993,257 Short-term investment

17,642 17,540 Trade and other receivables

3,893,358 7,507,333 Prepaid expenses

1,839,657 1,025,969 Inventories 5 9,616,172 13,006,074 Total current assets 16,599,734 23,550,173

Property, plant and equipment 6 1,035,423 1,403,264 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,599,231 1,941,347 Intangible assets 7 1,308,849 1,607,089 Goodwill 7 2,482,706 2,426,385 Total assets $ 23,025,943 $ 30,928,258

Liabilities and Equity (Deficiency)

Current liabilities: Trade and other payables $ 31,371,563 $ 27,051,561 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 339,620 339,620 Current portion of loans and borrowings 8 25,984,400 7,538,369 Provisions 9 14,809,758 2,948,340 Liability related to warrants 10 911,790 3,156,254 Total current liabilities 73,417,131 41,034,144

Operating lease liabilities 1,816,377 2,017,888 Loans and borrowings, net of current portion 8 - 15,412,895 Other liability 13 (c) 14,000 24,000 Total liabilities 75,247,508 58,488,927

Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency): Share capital - without par value (4,532,038 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023; 300,070 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023) 11 327,944,215 321,946,102 Warrants 14 6,648,437 6,155,323 Additional paid-in capital 59,681,063 58,138,914 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,925,620 ) (14,538,830 ) Deficit (410,595,259 ) (383,641,363 ) Total deficiency attributable to equity holders of the Company (31,247,164 ) (11,939,854 )

Non-controlling interest 12 (20,974,401 ) (15,620,815 ) Total shareholders' deficiency (52,221,565 ) (27,560,669 )

Commitments and contingencies 16 Subsequent event 18 Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency $ 23,025,943 $ 30,928,258

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited) (in U.S. dollars)

For the three and nine-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and 2022





Three-month periods ended Nine-month periods ended

Notes December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022











Revenue from sales, net of excise taxes of nil and nil (2022 - nil and $643,476 )

$ 7,611,836 $ 11,945,092 $ 26,913,567 $ 39,668,246 Royalty revenues

23,963 263,816 70,961 766,736 Other revenues

(36,047 ) - (17,071 ) 32,996 Total revenues 17 7,599,752 12,208,908 26,967,457 40,467,978

Cost of sales other than impairment loss on inventories (6,564,684 ) (10,328,349 ) (24,941,822 ) (37,293,901 ) Impairment loss on inventories 5 - - (216,184 ) (3,079,997 ) Total cost of sales (6,564,684 ) (10,328,349 ) (25,158,006 ) (40,373,898 ) Gross profit 1,035,068 1,880,559 1,809,451 94,080

Research and development expenses (727 ) (28,836 ) (47,266 ) (451,121 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (18,732,654 ) (8,727,323 ) (34,541,474 ) (35,188,695 ) Impairment loss related to intangible assets 7 - - - (2,593,529 ) Impairment loss on assets held for sale 4 - - - (15,346,119 ) Impairment loss on right of use assets - (271,057 ) (75,409 ) (271,057 ) Impairment loss related to goodwill 7 - - - (7,570,471 ) Net gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - 84,998 - 170,000 Loss from operating activities (17,698,313 ) (7,061,659 ) (32,854,698 ) (61,156,912 )

Restructuring fees 4(b), 11(f) (2,066,405 ) - (2,066,405 ) - Finance income - - - 1,440 Finance costs (1,602,981 ) (1,362,776 ) (6,570,787 ) (2,658,305 ) Foreign exchange gain 600,316 524,571 942,596 6,545,401 Loss on issuance of derivatives 10 - (1,029,614 ) (945,034 ) (3,156,569 ) Gain on revaluation of derivatives 10 1,596,901 8,367,871 7,186,846 16,083,681 Gain on settlement of liability - 66,169 - 66,169 Total other income (expense) (1,472,169 ) 6,566,221 (1,452,784 ) 16,881,817 Loss before income taxes (19,170,482 ) (495,438 ) (34,307,482 ) (44,275,095 )

Income tax expense - (2,013 ) - (14,543 ) Net loss (19,170,482 ) (497,451 ) (34,307,482 ) (44,289,638 )

Other comprehensive loss Net change in unrealized foreign currency losses on translation of net investments in foreign operations (tax effect of nil for all periods) (41,449 ) (231,490 ) (386,790 ) (6,725,131 ) Total other comprehensive loss (41,449 ) (231,490 ) (386,790 ) (6,725,131 )

Total comprehensive loss $ (19,211,931 ) $ (728,941 ) $ (34,694,272 ) $ (51,014,769 )

Net income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of the Company $ (17,749,338 ) $ 1,288,110 $ (26,953,896 ) $ (33,893,698 ) Non-controlling interest 12 (1,421,144 ) (1,785,561 ) (7,353,586 ) (10,395,940 ) Net loss $ (19,170,482 ) $ (497,451 ) $ (34,307,482 ) $ (44,289,638 )

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of the Company $ (17,790,787 ) $ 1,056,620 $ (27,340,686 ) $ (40,618,829 ) Non-controlling interest 12 (1,421,144 ) (1,785,561 ) (7,353,586 ) (10,395,940 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (19,211,931 ) $ (728,941 ) $ (34,694,272 ) $ (51,014,769 )

Basic income (loss) per share attributable to: Common Shareholders of the Company 14 $ (4.14 ) $ 2.34 $ (15.11 ) $ (143.00 )

Diluted income (loss) per share attributable to: Common Shareholders of the Company 14 $ (4.14 ) $ 2.34 $ (15.11 ) $ (143.00 )

Basic weighted average number of common shares 14 4,285,229 284,619 1,784,047 237,013 Diluted weighted average number of common shares 14 4,285,229 284,690 1,784,047 237,013

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in millions, except per share data)

The following table sets out selected consolidated financial information.



Three-month periods ended Nine-month periods ended

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Total revenues $ 7.600

$ 12.209

$ 26.967

$ 40.468

Adjusted EBITDA1 (18.453 ) 0.458 (32.340 ) (26.698 ) Net loss (19.170 ) (0.497 ) (34.307 ) (44.290 ) Net income (loss) attributable to equity holders of the Company (17.749 ) 1.288 (26.954 ) (33.894 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (1.421 ) (1.786 ) (7.354 ) (10.396 ) Basic and diluted income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of the Company (4.14 ) 2.34 (15.11 ) (143.00 )



As at December 31, 2023 As at March 31, 2023 As at March 31, 2022 Total assets $ 23.026

$ 30.928

$ 104.955

Working capital2 (56.817 ) (17.484 ) 7.071 Non-current financial liabilities 1.830 17.455 13.800 (Deficiency) equity attributable to equity holders of the Company (31.247 ) (11.940 ) 48.116 (Deficiency) equity attributable to non-controlling interest (20.974 ) (15.621 ) 12.722

1 The Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. It is not a standard measure endorsed by US GAAP requirements. A reconciliation to the Company's net loss is presented below. In the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company re-casted comparative Adjusted EBITDA to conform to its current definition. As a result, the following adjustments were removed in the current and comparative quarters: litigation provisions, business acquisition and integration costs, signing bonus, severance and related costs, and write-down of inventories and deposits.

2 Working capital is calculated by subtracting current liabilities from current assets. Because there is no standard method endorsed by US GAAP, the results may not be comparable to similar measurements presented by other public companies. Current assets as at December 31, 2023, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 were $16.600, $23.550 and $337.388 respectively, and current liabilities as at December 31, 2023, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 were $73.417, $41.034 and $30.317 respectively.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES

The Company uses one adjusted financial measure, Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") to assess its operating performance. This non-GAAP financial measure is presented in a consistent manner, unless otherwise disclosed. The Company uses this measure for the purposes of evaluating its historical and prospective financial performance, as well as its performance relative to competitors. The measure also helps the Company to plan and forecast for future periods as well as to make operational and strategic decisions. The Company believes that providing this information to investors, in addition to its GAAP financial statements, allows them to see the Company's results through the eyes of Management, and to better understand its historical and future financial performance. Neptune's method for calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from that used by other corporations.

A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is presented below.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Although the concept of Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial or accounting measure defined under US GAAP and it may not be comparable to other issuers, it is widely used by companies. Neptune obtains its Adjusted EBITDA measurement by excluding from its net loss the following items: net finance costs (income), depreciation and amortization, and income tax expense (recovery). Other items such as equity classified stock-based compensation, non-employee compensation related to warrants, impairment losses on non-financial assets, revaluations of derivatives, costs related to conversion from IFRS to US GAAP and other changes in fair values are also added back to Neptune's net loss. The exclusion of net finance costs (income) eliminates the impact on earnings derived from non-operational activities. The exclusion of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, non-employee compensation related to warrants, impairment losses, revaluations of derivatives and other changes in fair values eliminates the non-cash impact of such items, and the exclusion of costs related to conversion from IFRS to US GAAP, together with the other exclusions discussed above, present the results of the on-going business. From time to time, the Company may exclude additional items if it believes doing so would result in a more effective analysis of underlying operating performance. Adjusting for these items does not imply they are non-recurring. For purposes of this analysis, the Net finance costs (income) caption in the reconciliation below includes the impact of the revaluation of foreign exchange rates.

In the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company recast comparative Adjusted EBITDA to conform to the current definition. As a result, the following adjustments were removed in the current and comparative quarters: litigation provisions, business acquisition and integration costs, signing bonus, severance and related costs, and write-down of inventories and deposits.

Adjusted EBITDA1 reconciliation, in millions of dollars



Three-month periods ended Nine-month periods ended

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022









Net loss for the period $ (19.170 ) $ (0.497 ) $ (34.307 ) $ (44.290 ) Add (deduct): Depreciation and amortization 0.278 0.662 0.991 2.391 Revaluation of derivatives (1.597 ) (8.368 ) (7.187 ) (16.084 ) Net finance costs 1.603 7.384 6.571 2.657 Equity classified stock-based compensation 0.433 1.005 1.517 2.832 Impairment loss on long-lived assets - 0.271 0.075 25.781 Income tax expense - 0.002 - 0.015 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ (18.453 ) $ 0.459 $ (32.340 ) $ (26.698 )

1 The Adjusted EBITDA is not a standard measure endorsed by US GAAP requirements. In the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company re-casted comparative Adjusted EBITDA to conform to its current definition. As a result, the following adjustments were removed in the current and comparative quarters: litigation provisions, business acquisition and integration costs, signing bonus, severance and related costs, and write-down of inventories and deposits.

