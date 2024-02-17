bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: bettermoo(d) Achieves Remarkable Sales Performance: Moodrink Sold Out and Reordered in Select Independent and Retail Chain Stores in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A),(WKN:A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)), is thrilled to report a significant sales milestone for its flagship dairy alternative product, Moodrink (the "Product"). Due to strong consumer demand, Moodrink has sold out in select retail chain stores (the "Stores") in Canada, prompting immediate reorders to restock Moodrink on shelves and continue meeting the enthusiastic response and increasing demand from Canadians.

This reorder represents a crucial moment of acceleration in bettermoo(d)'s journey towards future growth. The swift sell-out and subsequent restock of Moodrink across Canada highlights the Product's market presence and consumer acceptance, laying a solid foundation for expanding the Product's footprint in the plant-based beverage sector. This momentum is a clear indicator of Moodrink's potential to drive substantial growth and reinforce bettermoo(d)'s position as a leader in sustainable food innovations. As the Company continues to meet and exceed consumer demand, these successes will be instrumental in attracting new retail partnerships and opportunities, paving the way for expansive growth and enhanced shareholder value.

"We are extremely happy to see that Moodrink has received a great reception from consumers so far. This achievement propels us into an exciting phase of growth, with the anticipation of hitting more major milestones in the near future. We are committed to building on this momentum, expanding our market presence, and continuing to deliver products that resonate with our consumers' values and lifestyles," stated Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d).

The Company's distribution partner United Natural Foods (UNFI) Canada has played a pivotal role in facilitating the swift reorder of Moodrink to the select Stores, ensuring that the demand surge is met with adequate supply across Canada. UNFI, a leading distributor in North America, specializes in natural, organic, and specialty food products, boasting a vast network of distribution centers that serve approximately 30,000 retail partners in the United States and Canada. This partnership underscores UNFI's integral role in bettermoo(d)'s distribution strategy, leveraging its extensive reach and logistical expertise to enhance Moodrink's availability.

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching Moodrink, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a revolutionary flavour. Moodrink includes a blend of herbs and flowers similar to what cows ate, before the time of mass livestock production. Like rich dairy products, Moodrink contains added healthy plant fats and vitamins, so consumers don't miss out. The "Moodrink" is just the beginning of the revolution for the Vancouver based dairy-alternative company, bettermoo(d).

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists, the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the aim of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and Buetter, as well as many other products, that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

Nima Bahrami

Chief Executive Officer and Director

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation

For further information please contact:

Email: investors@bettermoodfoodcorporation.com

Website: www.bettermoo.com

Phone: 1-855-715-1865

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain forward looking statements and forward looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements with respect to the anticipated restock and expansion of Moodrink, are forward-looking statements. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

SOURCE: bettermoo(d) Food Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com