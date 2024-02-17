Iskele, Cyprus and Tatlisu, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2024) - Ceyhun Tunali and Sons Trading Ltd. announces plans to begin new projects in Iskele region. As a prominent name in the construction sector, specializing in property development and sales, the company is excited to commence work. Established in 1976 and headquartered in North Cyprus, the company has been a driving force in transforming the Mediterranean island into a hub for foreign investment.



Ceyhun Tunali and Sons

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8798/197875_937e417e44ac3813_001full.jpg

The latest project, Four Seasons Life III, located on the southern part of the island in the Boaz area, is an ambitious addition to the already successful first and second phases. The third phase, which is now open for sale, will add approximately 738 units. This brings the total to 1,500 facilities within the complex. Expected to be completed by mid-2026, Four Seasons Life III is the result of a collaboration between four seasoned developers -Tunali Group, Noyanlar Group of Companies, Döveç Group, Recaioglu Group - each boasting over 40 years of experience in the real estate market.

Another notable project, Aurora Bay, is set to redefine luxurious living in Tatlisu, Cyprus. This exquisite development is surrounded by mesmerizing seas and mountains which provide an escape for those seeking peace and relaxation. Aurora Bay, which will feature 58 units, is equipped with facilities such as a pool, gym, spa, and restaurant. This first coastline development's projected completion date is December 2025.

In addition to these new projects, Ceyhun Tunali and Sons Trading Ltd. has been instrumental in the success of ongoing developments like the Carob Hill in Tatlisu. This project is a testament to the company's commitment to integrating natural geography with comfortable living, offering facilities like a children's play area, spa, bike path, gym, water sports, and various dining options. The project's estimated completion date is December 2024.

The company's portfolio also includes completed projects such as the Four Seasons Life I and II, NCadde, Tunali Viva, Tunali Wind, Oscar Hotel, and Anadolu Hotel. Each one symbolizes the company's dedication to excellence and innovation in the construction sector.

As Ceyhun Tunali and Sons Trading Ltd. continues to expand its footprint in North Cyprus, the company remains committed to creating spaces that are not just buildings but homes that foster communities, culture, and a high standard of living.

About Ceyhun Tunali and Sons Trading Ltd.

Ceyhun Tunali and Sons Trading Ltd., initially established as Tunali Insaat in 1976, has been a cornerstone in the Northern Cyprus construction sector. With a strong foundation in the industry, the company remains dedicated to delivering excellence in every project.

In 2004, Tunali Insaat evolved into a "Limited Company," taking a substantial leap towards institutionalization. Specializing in turnkey project contracting, the company has successfully undertaken and delivered numerous state construction general works, showcasing its versatility and capability in handling diverse projects. Its general activities extend to construction and renting, indicating a holistic approach to real estate development and management.

Media Contact:

Ceyhun Tunali & Sons Trading Ltd

Ceyhun Tunali

office@ctscyprushomes.com

https://ctscyprushomes.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197875

SOURCE: Ascend Agency