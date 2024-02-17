Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2024) - CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) ("CardioComm" or the "Company"), a global medical provider of consumer heart monitoring and medical electrocardiogram ("ECG") software solutions, is pleased to announce that Dr. Robin Black has been added to the Company's board of directors. In addition, the Company would like to provide an update on its audit of its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The Company confirms that Dr. Robin Black has joined as the fourth member of its Board of Directors. Dr. Black brings a wealth of experience in the development and support of early-stage medical device company technologies. During his time with the National Research Council (NRC), Dr. Black co-founded the NRC Space Life Science program with a special focus on the application of Canada's expertise in tele-medicine to the design of the health care facility on the International Space Station. He subsequently served as an Industrial Technology Advisor with NRC's Industrial Research Assistance Program working under a mandate to support the development of medical device companies nationally. Throughout his career he has been active in supporting the engineering profession through the executive of affiliate organizations of the Engineering Institute of Canada and presently serves on the executive of the Vancouver Island Engineering Society. Dr. Black received a B.Sc. in Biology from McMaster University, a B.A.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from Queens University and a Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Strathclyde and holds a Certified Clinical Engineer (CCE) designation.

In January of 2024, CardioComm undertook a comprehensive review of its financial reporting and accounting infrastructure and proactively implemented system changes which included engaging a professional advisory firm to oversee audit functions and financial operations. These changes will ensure the Company will continue to meet its reporting timelines, starting with the Company's 2023 year-end financial statements and associated disclosures, due April 29, 2024, in addition to improving the quality of the information disseminated to the Company's valued shareholders. The advisor will also provide the Company with access to a range of consulting, accounting and advisory services. The contracted firm has extensive experience with ASPE, IFRS and U.S. GAAP and a variety of securities filings such as prospectuses, registration statements, business acquisition reports and other public filings in the U.S. and Canada, and has assisted companies in going public transactions through CPCs and reverse takeovers as well as assisting with buy-side and sell-side due diligence.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions' patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485 and ISO 27001 certifications, is HIPAA compliant and holds medical device clearances and sales licenses from the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

