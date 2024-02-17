Saville Resources Inc.: Saville Announces Proposed Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2024 / Saville Resources Inc. (TSXV:SRE)(FSE:S0J) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of up to $750,000 through the issuance of up to 15,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ") of the Company at $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit shall consist of (i) one common share (a " Common Share ") in the capital of the Company, and (ii) one-half share purchase warrant (each whole, a " Warran t"), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder ?thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.075 per share until twelve (12) months following closing.

Finder's fees may be payable in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "). The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for general working capital.

The Offering remains subject to approval of the Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Insiders may participate in the Offering, but the extent of insider participation, if any, is unknown at this time.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

SAVILLE RESOURCES INC.

"Mike Hodge"

Mike Hodge, President

Tel: 604.681.1568

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. person unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, and consist primarily of projections - statements regarding future plans, expectations and developments. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "potential", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes"

and words of similar import tend to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the completion, anticipated size, and use of proceeds from the Offering. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

