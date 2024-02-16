Groupe Casino: Proceedings for recognition of financial restructuring in the United States (Chapter 15)

Proceedings for recognition of financial restructuring in the United States (Chapter 15)

Paris, 16 February 2024

Casino announces that on 15 February 2024 it filed petitions before the Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York for the opening of Chapter 15 proceedings under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

The purpose of these proceedings is to obtain recognition in the United States of (i) the accelerated safeguard proceedings at the level of Casino and six of its subsidiaries1 and (ii) as the case may be, the judgments adopting the related accelerated safeguard plans, in order to ensure their enforcement in the United States, in particular with regard to debt instruments governed by the law of the State of New York.

In the same way as accelerated safeguard proceedings, Chapter 15 proceedings are technical proceedings and will have no impact on the Group's relations with its operating partners (in particular its suppliers and franchisees) or its employees.

The hearing before the Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York to consider recognition of the accelerated safeguard proceedings and related judgments is expected to be held on 21 March 2024.



1 Casino Finance, Distribution Casino France, Casino Participations France, Quatrim, Monoprix and Ségisor.