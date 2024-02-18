USI MONEY AND ENJAZ SIGN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO INTRODUCE PAYMENT INNOVATION

REAL TIME PAYMENT SETTLEMENTS TO THE KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USI Money, a global payment solution provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Saudi Based Enjaz Payment Services Company, enabling real time payment processing into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. To announce the partnership, a signing ceremony took place in Riyadh.

The digital payments landscape in Saudi Arabia is undergoing rapid transformation propelled by Vision 2030. This partnership enables both parties to remain leaders in this evolution, fostering market innovation through the utilization of advanced technologies to improve the effectiveness and availability of digital financial services. Notably, there is a particular focus on catering to the needs of pilgrims and tourists, leveraging USI Money's expertise in this domain.

Nadeem Qureshi, of USI Money, said "I am excited to announce our strategic partnership with Enjaz. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to innovation, ensuring our customers experience seamless transactions. It's not just about moving money; it's about breaking barriers and fostering a connected global economy."

Khalid Al Zain, CEO of Enjaz, said "We are thrilled to witness the launch of this collaboration. USI Money has in depth knowledge and experience within the payments market, being a renowned pilgrim payment provider, USI Money brings invaluable expertise to this collaboration and makes them a natural fit to help provide customers with advanced financial solutions leveraging on Enjaz complementing infrastructure".

About USI Money

USI Money, headquartered in the UK, stands as a leading fintech company, leading the charge in the sphere of global payment solutions. Leveraging state-of-the-art proprietary technology, USI Money facilitates robust and frictionless transactions worldwide. Committed to both adaptability and technological excellence, the company maintains its position as a frontrunner in international payments. Through its innovative approach, USI Money empowers businesses and individuals alike to efficiently manage their dynamic financial needs.

About Enjaz

Enjaz Payment Services Company is a leading fintech licensed by the Saudi Central Bank within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia providing a comprehensive range of financial solutions with a widespread presence in major cities encompassing 150 branches as well as strategic partnerships with renowned global banks, seamlessly blending digital and physical channels.

