A good week for ATX TR which gained 1,42 percent to 7.557,3 points. But in times, when comparable indices are hitting new all time highs a year to date minus of still 0,77 percent is not so exciting. Impressive is Do&Co however, best stock of the week and also with new all time highs. News came from Strabag, Telekom, Verbund, Kapsch TrafficCom, Marinomed, CA Immo, Vienna Airport, RBI, Agrana, Amag, Strabag, Valneva, Do&Co, Constantia Flexibles and Porr. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 1,42% to 7.557,38 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -0,77%. Up to now there were 18 days with a positive and 16 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 1,39% away, from the low 2,45%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2024 is Friday with 0,18%, the weakest is ...

