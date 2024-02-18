Agrana: The Supervisory Board of starch, sugar and fruits group Agrana Beteiligungs-AG resolved to appoint Stephan Meeder as a new member of the Management Board with effect from 1 March 2024. He will be responsible for internal audits at AGRANA, assuming the role of Thomas Kölbl.Agrana: weekly performance: 1.49% Amag: Due to its broad set-up, AMAG Austria Metall AG, a leading Austrian premium supplier of high-quality aluminium cast and flat rolled products, reported a good earnings trend in all operating segments. Revenue in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,459.2 million compared with EUR 1,726.7 million in the previous year due to the lower shipment volume as well as the lower aluminium price and premium level. The average 3-month aluminium price was down by 16 % from 2,713 USD/t in the ...

