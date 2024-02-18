Constantia Flexibles: Austrian packaging company Constantia Flexibles has made a takeover bid for Switzerland's Aluflexpack. Constantia Flexibles is offering between 15 and 18.75 Swiss francs per share of Aluflexpack, a premium of up to 117% on the firm's previous closing price of 8.71 francs. The board of directors of Aluflexpac is recommending that shareholders accept the offer, the Swiss firm said. Porr: The Management Board of construction group Porr AG has decided to buy back and redeem the profit participation rights (AT0000A086F0) issued in 2007 via ABAP Beteiligungs Holding GmbH and transferred to Porr AG as issuer in 2019, which are currently outstanding in a nominal amount of EUR 40.0 million, in their entirety from the sole investor. This will further reduce PORR's hybrid ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...